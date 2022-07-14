It's 'only a matter of time' before Lewis Hamilton gets his first win in the 2022 F1 season, feels British Touring Car driver

British Touring Car driver Jade Edwards claims it is 'only a matter of time' before Lewis Hamilton secures his first win in 2022. The world champion has been on the backfoot this season, but has shown incredible promise in his Mercedes W13.

Hamilton has now appeared on the podium four times in 2022, passing his teammate George Russell, who has been in form since the season opener in Bahrain. The 37-year-old took third place in two consecutive races, but so far has failed to make it past the third step of the podium. However, with the Mercedes W13 showing race-winning pace, it is only a matter of time before the world champion returns to the top step of the podium, claims Jade Edwards.

She spoke about Lewis Hamilton on the F1 Nation podcast, saying:

“It is good to see them back, in that mix again and I think on their day, they are going to be very strong and it is only a matter of time now before Lewis gets that win. Love or hate Lewis - but I don’t think anyone is going to begrudge it. They’ve earned their dues this season. When he does step on that top step, there are going to be cheers from everyone”

However, with Red Bull and Ferrari clearly the two championship favorites, it remains to be seen how Mercedes can take the battle to both teams in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton wasn't expecting a P3 finish in Austria

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Today’s result was possible because of the many long hours @MercedesAMGF1 put in to get the car to fighting shape. Made some good improvements and we’ll definitely keep chipping away for more. I can feel that win getting closer ~ Today’s result was possible because of the many long hours @MercedesAMGF1 put in to get the car to fighting shape. Made some good improvements and we’ll definitely keep chipping away for more. I can feel that win getting closer ~ https://t.co/8BLX2RPwRX

Lewis Hamilton appeared to be surprised after securing a podium at the 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix, having finished third in the race. The Briton was looking at a bleak weekend after crashing out in Friday's qualifying session.

However, the world champion proved there is more than enough pace in the Mercedes W13. He managed to finish the race in P3 behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Hamilton managed to slot his car into the remaining podium spot after Carlos Sainz's retirement, once again displaying his immense race craft.

Speaking to David Coulthard after the race, Hamilton said:

“Thank you so much and what an incredible crowd we have had here this weekend. Definitely wasn’t expecting that, yesterday was a difficult day and we have had a bit of a rough weekend. As a team we got 3rd and 4th which is great points and we move forward from here.”

Lewis Hamilton is still chasing that ever-elusive first win in 2022. But with Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz all in at a shot at future victories, only time will tell whether the seven-time world champion will be able to make his way back to the top spot in the sport in 2022.

