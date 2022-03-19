"It's the first thing we do in the morning" - Mercedes' Toto Wolff describes conversations concerning team's issues

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed he is in constant conversation with his team as the Silver Arrows try to come to terms with the new F1 regulations.

The F1 rule changes were intended to bring the entire field together and they seem to have taken Mercedes by surprise thus far. Lewis Hamilton recently complained about being unhappy with the feeling of the new W13. George Russell expressed similar feelings during a press conference.

When asked what Wolff was doing to keep morale high in light of the current predicament they face during the FIA's pre-race press conference, the 50-year-old said:

"Well, the conversations are happening in the team and in the team means also between the drivers. It’s the first thing we do in the morning; we pick up the phone and we chat about things. We have won, and it’s not to say it in an arrogant way, we’ve won eight Constructors’ Championships in a row, so this team has done well in the past, we didn't always have the easiest of times."

The Austrian went on to add:

"We climbed our way back to a championship against a big engine performance of our competitor, and even last year, where we felt that we started much worse off, we still were able to take it all the way to the last race. And, if it were the case that we’re on the back foot, we all know that we’ve done it before, and in a way, it’s a challenging situation, but you need to see the positives. Whatever we learn now will make us strong in the future. The regulations are meant to stay for a long time, so let’s go for it."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has 'absolutely no idea' where they stand going into 2022 F1 season

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claims he has 'absolutely no idea' where the team stands going into the 2022 F1 season but admitted he is excited for the new campaign.

In an interview shortly after the second round of pre-season testing in Bahrain, the seven-time world champion said:

“Every year is exciting, but of course in previous years, it was an evolution of the previous year’s car. In this one, it is completely brand new. Of course, I have seen the designs of our car over several months. But to see everyone’s car out there, you are trying to get a close eye to see what is different, if anything, why a certain team has chosen a certain route in terms of its sidepod design, front wing and rear floor. You have absolutely no idea where you stand. Most likely, most cars are probably overweight, they are heavier than they have ever been. I am glad people are able to stop them so far.”

The 37-year-old also does not see Mercedes competing for wins at the moment while confessing the new W13 needs to be tamed ahead of the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP.

