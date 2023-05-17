“It will happen with Haas”: Guenther Steiner reveals the American team’s long-term goal

Guenther Steiner has revealed Haas' long-term goals, claiming the team wants to win races eventually. The team is off to a decent start in 2023 but is looking to fight for regular points as the season progresses.

Armed with sponsorship money from MoneyGram, the American outfit has scored points in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Miami, showing signs of competitiveness. Steiner's team currently stands seventh in the table and has built a good platform to improve on in races to come.

However, like every other team on the grid, the American team would like to eventually compete for race wins. While the team is currently extremely far from achieving its goal, its progress has been commendable. Steiner's move of axing Mick Schumacher for Nico Hulkenberg seems to have paid dividends for Haas.

As reported by Formu1a.uno, Steiner said about the team's goals:

“The present objective this year is to move up in the Constructors’ Championship from last year. Getting better every year – it’s as simple as this – and at some stage, we want to be winning races. I don’t know how far away it is, and I’m not going to say it’s this season or next season, but at some stage, it will happen with Haas.”

Haas boss on the team's first home race of the year

Team principal Guenther Steiner expressed the immense challenge faced by teams in the midfield to secure points during this season.

Haas achieved a point-scoring finish for the third time in five races, thanks to Kevin Magnussen's impressive 10th-place finish in Miami, where he had an entertaining battle with Charles Leclerc from Ferrari for eighth position.

Nonetheless, the task of earning points has proven to be considerably more difficult for teams like Haas in 2023 compared to the previous season. The limited number of available positions to target, with the top teams occupying a significant portion of the grid, has made the endeavor even more demanding.

Steiner debriefed his team's performance on their website:

“We scored points again, three times out of five this year, and that’s good, but it’s a tough crowd out there. We’re there or about, and if nothing happens at the front, then we’re fighting for the last points, which are left over, and we got them this weekend after a very good qualifying."

With the sport heading to Italy for the 2023 Emilia Romagna GP, it will be interesting to watch the American team's progress.

