Jos Verstappen opens up on how Max Verstappen is handling the Red Bull civil war

Jos Verstappen has opened up on how Max Verstappen is handling the Red Bull civil war and opined that the young Dutchman was not letting the current situation distract him from racing.

The 2024 F1 season has not only seen the Austrian brand dominate in the sport but generate headlines off the track as well. Even before the season began, the F1 world was rocked by reports of an internal investigation against Red Bull boss Christian Horner. Even after Horner was exonerated of the charges and the grievance was dismissed, the situation has continued to spiral.

The biggest thing in all of this has been the dynamics of the case transforming from a harassment case to a political power play. When reports of Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko allegedly getting suspended came out, Max Verstappen was very vocal about the entire situation for the first time. The Dutch driver openly claimed that his future with Red Bull hinged on Helmut Marko being part of the team.

Jos Verstappen recently discussed how his son was coping with the ongoing drama. The Dutchman said that the driver was good at separating off-track incidents from what needed to be done during race weekends. He told Sporza:

“It’s part of it, but it’s also necessary to calm down. It is necessary to regain calm in the team, but given the circumstances it will take some time, I think. I can’t say much about it. Hopefully they can concentrate on racing again soon, because that’s what it’s all about."

He added:

“The important thing is that he [Max] keeps winning, whatever he does. The car is running very well and between the engineers and him, there is also nothing wrong. Max can switch off a certain part, only he gets a lot of questions about it. He doesn’t like that, but it’s part of Formula 1.”

Christian Horner's comments on Max Verstappen talking about his departure

Christian Horner was questioned about Max Verstappen's comments involving his tenure at Red Bull after the race in Jeddah.

Addressing the comments made by the Dutchman, Horner said that no one personality was bigger than the team. Max was part of the team, Marko was part of the team, and he led the team. The Briton reiterated that if any driver did not want to be a part of the team, he would not stand in his way.

The entire saga has been a bit unsettling for everyone involved and the viewers because of the manner in which the perception of the entire case continues to change. It will, however, be interesting to see what the next course of action will be for the entire unit.