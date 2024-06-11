"Kids are listening to you" - Daniel Ricciardo's 'eat s**t' remark criticized by former F1 champion 

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve did not take kindly to the words used by Daniel Ricciardo during the F1 Canadian GP race weekend, which began with Villeneuve laying into the Australian with a brutal rant. He questioned why Ricciardo is even in the sport, given that he just can't perform, asking if he is only part of the team because of the marketing value he brings.

Villeneuver also wondered if there is a case for Ricciardo being just not good enough to race in F1.

When Daniel Ricciardo was asked about these comments, the Australian had some harsh words about the Canadian. Ricciardo, coming off a P5 in qualifying, told Villeneuve to 'eat s**t' after looking at his performance.

As the race weekend ended, Daniel Ricciardo came home in P8 and scored points for RB with a strong overall weekend. Villeneuve, however, was still not impressed by the comments that were made by the Australian. Claiming that the 'kids were watching' and that Ricciardo was a role model, Villeneuve said on Sky Sports' post-race show that he didn't need to make it personal.

Trending

“His reaction was a little bit personal and he’s a role model. Like all these 20 [drivers], you’re at the top level, you have to be responsible in your answers, professional. Kids are listening to you. You cannot make it personal. I’m happy to have learned that I knocked myself out too often playing ice hockey. But ultimately you will get criticism, you need a thick skin and I got under his skin but it got better for his driving.

But it’s not enough, he needs to do more of this. The pressure is on him. A lot of pressure was put on his shoulders, and it worked out. He’s had one good Sprint race in Miami, one good qualifying, that’s not enough for a full season, he needs more of that.”

What had Daniel Ricciardo said about Jacques Villeneuve?

Daniel Ricciardo, buoyed by a P5 result in qualifying, was asked about his reaction to the comments made by Jacques Villeneuve about him. The driver was quite furious at the Canadian, who had claimed that the driver hadn't done anything of note in his career.

The Australian said that Jacques had been hit in the head far too many times and was 'talking s**t as usual'.

“I heard he’s been talking s**t. But he always does. I think he’s hit his head a few too many times. So I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something.”

Daniel had a strong overall weekend in Canada, as the driver secured a top-five qualifying slot. He had a strong race as well as he ended up scoring points while his teammate Yuki Tsunoda had a spin, which put him out of contention.