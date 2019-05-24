Kimi Raikkonen Radio: An epic one from Monaco Grand Prix practice

Alfa Romeo

The Monaco Grand Prix 2019 will see Kimi Raikkonen take his 300th GP start on Sunday. Kimi's win at circuit-de-Monaco came way back in 2005 while he was driving for the McLaren Mercedes team and he also has the record for the second-fastest qualifying lap ever set in the streets of Monaco.

Kimi Raikkonen is renowned for his team radio message and the Formula 1 fan simply love it!

How many of you remember the world famous Kimi Raikkonen's words from the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Alfa Romeo driver had encountered traffic during the first practice session of the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, Kimi came out on the radio and said, “Yeah I have that Force India or whatever the f*** its called.” when he was blocked by one of the Racing Point cars.

Kimi Raikkonen: "I have that Force India or whatever the f*ck its called!" - FP1 - Monaco 2019#F1 #MonacoGP #Kimi7 pic.twitter.com/rMUN6YQw7n — Eau rouge (@Insidef1) May 23, 2019

Raikkonen finished the session 9th fastest with a lap of time of 1:13.363 while his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi was 12th. Traffic has always been a problem at a circuit like Monaco but the question is, Will the Racing Point driver receive a penalty for impeding?

