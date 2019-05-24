×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kimi Raikkonen Radio: An epic one from Monaco Grand Prix practice 

Sal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
67   //    24 May 2019, 12:54 IST

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo

The Monaco Grand Prix 2019 will see Kimi Raikkonen take his 300th GP start on Sunday. Kimi's win at circuit-de-Monaco came way back in 2005 while he was driving for the McLaren Mercedes team and he also has the record for the second-fastest qualifying lap ever set in the streets of Monaco.

Kimi Raikkonen is renowned for his team radio message and the Formula 1 fan simply love it!

How many of you remember the world famous Kimi Raikkonen's words from the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Alfa Romeo driver had encountered traffic during the first practice session of the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, Kimi came out on the radio and said, “Yeah I have that Force India or whatever the f*** its called.” when he was blocked by one of the Racing Point cars.

Raikkonen finished the session 9th fastest with a lap of time of 1:13.363 while his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi was 12th. Traffic has always been a problem at a circuit like Monaco but the question is, Will the Racing Point driver receive a penalty for impeding? 

Latest F1 News, Results, Standings and more at Sportskeeda

Tags:
2019 Monaco Grand Prix Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team Kimi Raikkonen Kimi Raikkonen Quotes
Advertisement
5 Latest Updates in F1(will Kimi drive a Sauber as early as October?)
RELATED STORY
Top 10: Kimi Raikkonen's Best Moments in F1 as the Iceman enters his 300th Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix - 5 Classic races featuring - Senna, Prost, Raikkonen and more
RELATED STORY
F1: Predicting the Top 5 teammate rivalries of 2019 
RELATED STORY
5 Things We Learned From F1 Testing Week 1
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Teams with the most podiums without a race win
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: Top 5 greatest races, Monaco Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix Trivia
RELATED STORY
Monaco Grand Prix 2019: Live Streaming Details, Qualifying Time, TV Schedule, Weather, Tyre, Circuit Info Best Seats and more
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: 5 Early Predictions for the Monaco Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us