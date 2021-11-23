Lance Stroll explains how he deals with the "highs and lows" of F1

Lance Stroll, F1 driver for Aston Martin Racing and son of billionaire team owner Lawrence Stroll, has commented on his F1 experience.

The 23-year old was introduced to the sport by Williams F1 at the tender age of 18. The rookie debuted in 2017 and has since appeared in 98 races. He has three podiums and one pole position to show for his efforts.

In an interview with Dutch presenter Olav Mol, the young Canadian spoke about his career up until now, taking us through the ups and downs he has faced.

When Olav Mol asked Lance Stroll whether he's happy with where he is in his career, he said:

"Been a hell of a journey. Times flies, feels like a long time, but also feels like yesterday [that] I was at my first race in Australia. It's hard to believe that I'm five seasons into, almost a hundred races, into it. But yeah, it's been a long journey for sure. Some difficult cars to drive but I have learnt a lot and definitely experienced a lot."

When asked about the highs and lows of F1 (at 2:35), Lance Stroll said:

"Formula 1 is all about the highs and lows. There are some races that go well and some races that don't go well. I think it is important to regroup after tough times and focus on the next race. There's no point dwelling on the past, just move on to the next one."

Watch Lance Stroll's reveal-all interview with Olav Mol below:

Lance Stroll is no stranger to racing

Like most modern F1 drivers, Lance Stroll comes from a rich heritage of go-karting. Since the age of 10, Stroll had been involved in go-karting championships throughout Canada and North America. In fact, he raced in the KF3 racing series alongside George Russell, who ended up winning the championship.

Stroll was initially part of the Ferrari F1 driver's academy before leaving for the Williams team. He is the first Canadian to enter F1 since 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve left the sport. Coincidentally, both drivers began their F1 careers at Williams.

Lance Stroll has yet to finish on the podium for his current team, Aston Martin Racing. However, he seemed to have found reasonable form in last Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, finishing sixth. As at Qatar, another brand new event, the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in two weeks' time could provide Stroll with another opportunity to score points.

