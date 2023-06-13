“Lewis is not everyone’s savior”: F1 fans infuriated by PETA supporters storming in Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s interview with Forbes

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) recently approached Lewis Hamilton during an interview. They pleaded with him to raise his voice and use his presence in F1 to protest against the Iditarod Trail Sed Dog Race, which has strong ties with the sport's owners, Liberty Media.

While the seven-time world champion was on a panel at the Forbes Iconoclast Summit, a few people with a banner to protest against the dog race came to the front and spoke directly to him.

Mercedes F1 team principal and CEO Toto Wolff was also present alongside Hamilton. Both were quite surprised and confused by the protestors, but the pair patiently listened to everything they had to say. Hamilton even silently agreed that he does not want dogs to suffer.

In the end, the cameraman who was taking the video respected the F1 driver by stating that PETA understands that Hamilton is an ally, but he has to take steps to do something about the race.

When the video of the protest went viral on social media platforms, several fans reacted to it and stated how Lewis Hamilton is already doing so much for so many people and living beings. However, he obviously cannot look out for everyone out there since he is still only one person.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Lewis is not everyone’s savior FO PETA," a fan tweeted.

"Lewis is so used to folks shenanigans that he just doesn't even react. Sits there quietly and listens, and then waits for protestors to be dragged out. What Lewis gon do?" another fan wrote.

"Jeez let the man live! He's already an ally and has more than enough to deal with. Constantly harassing and shaming your allies is not a good look. Do better," a fan tweeted.

Lewis Hamilton determined to challenge Red Bull with Mercedes next season

Lewis Hamilton was delighted after finishing second in the Spanish GP, while his Mercedes teammate George Russell ended up in third.

Mercedes bumped up its performance after introducing the massive upgrade package. Hence, the seven-time world champion is determined to keep improving in 2023 so that he and his team can take the fight to Red Bull next year.

"I think we are going in the right direction and I know we have something in the pipeline moving forwards. I'm hoping at least by the end of the year it would be great if we could challenge them. For me, I'm more focused on making sure that we have the car next year to challenge them from day one," he told Sky Sports.

Lewis Hamilton is currently in fourth place in the drivers' championship with only 87 points. After a double podium finish, Mercedes surpassed Aston Martin in the constructors' table to claim the second spot behind Red Bull.

