Lewis Hamilton begins his 2022 F1 summer break with a trip to Namibia

Lewis Hamilton began his 2022 F1 summer break with a trip to Namibia. The Briton is currently on vacation in the South African country, hoping to recharge his batteries for the remainder of the season.

The seven-time world champion reportedly landed in Namibia and proceeded to catch a chartered flight to Sossusvlei, a clay and salt pan located in the southern part of the Namib Desert. Sossusvlei is one of the country's major tourist attractions, bringing in good revenue for Namibia. Lewis Hamilton's presence is likely to attract considerable press attention in the region, giving it more publicity in the future.

Hamilton had a brilliant outing in Hungary, finishing P2 despite having started in P7. The driver showcased his incredible race craft, managing to overtake a number of cars at the Hungaroring, a track usually not suited for overtaking. His teammate George Russell finished behind him in P3, marking another double podium finish for Mercedes. The seven-time world champion faced a DRS issue in the qualifying session leading up to the race, but managed to recover beautifully.

Lewis Hamilton lauded his team's efforts, saying:

“I really want to acknowledge my team who have continued to push and never given up in this tough year we’ve had so far. For us, to be on the podium, for both cars to be on the podium twice, it is pretty special for us and really unlucky for George [Russell] today.’’

Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes can start fighting with the front runners

Lewis Hamilton felt there was a chance of winning the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP. The Mercedes driver had his qualifying compromised when he suffered from a DRS issue in Q3. As a result, he started the race in P7 while his teammate, George Russell, was able to secure his first-ever pole position in F1.

After the race, the seven-time world champion was questioned if he felt like he could win a race this season. The Briton was hopeful of it happening, admitting it could have happened in Hungary.

Hamilton told the press:

“I think, this weekend, there was a potential for a win. You saw George [Russell] on pole. I think if we had both been up there, I think we probably could have worked a bit better together as a team. One of us would have had to support each other strategy-wise.’’

Fans of the Briton can hope that his trip to Namibia recharges his mind and body enough to take on Red Bull and Ferrari after the summer break.

