Lewis Hamilton claims he made no changes to his Mercedes between FP3 and Qualifying in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton revealed there were no engine changes made to his Mercedes car between FP3 and Qualifying ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. His car only underwent setup changes instead, he said.

Speaking at the FIA press conference, Lewis Hamilton explained the minor tweaks made to the car, saying:

“Well, you’re not allowed to change the car once you get into qualifying. The only thing you can do is tire pressures, front wing, and then just mess around with your switches if they could possibly help, but otherwise, it’s just altering and driving round whatever issues you have. It’s how you approach the corners.”

According to Hamilton, driving around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit can be extremely tricky and dangerous. The seven-time world champion believes driving here is all about balancing aggression as they approach the corners.

Lewis Hamilton believes the Jeddah Corniche circuit is thoroughly complex

Referring to Max Verstappen’s anticlimactic end to the qualifying session, Lewis Hamilton explained the tricky nature of the Jeddah Corniche circuit, where mistakes can be disastrous. The reigning champion underlined the importance of finding the right balance while approaching the circuit.

Explaining the complexities of the Jeddah Corniche circuit, Hamilton said:

“It’s where you do and don’t attack and just try and define the right balance of being on that knife-edge as you could see for Max. Obviously, we were all on the edge and there is a wall of champions everywhere here. A really complex track and incredibly quick. It was enjoyable though. Intense, but enjoyable.”

While the title battle intensifies at one of the fastest street circuits in the world, Hamilton will have to capitalize on every occasion to nail his performance around the fast-paced circuit. Although Verstappen damaged his car in qualifying and starts in the second row, the chances of the Briton winning the race have many unpredictable factors thrown in the mix.

