Lewis Hamilton fans furious at Nico Rosberg for suggesting that the Mercedes driver should apologize to his teammate George Russell

F1 fans were furious as former world champion Nico Rosberg suggested that his former Mercedes driver teammate Lewis Hamilton should apologize to his George Russell for their incident in the Spanish GP qualifying session.

Both British drivers collided with each other in the latter stages of the Q2 session which caused some damage to their cars. Although Russell was apologetic on his part, Lewis Hamilton did no such thing.

While giving his take on Sky Sports, Nico Rosberg said:

"They had traffic to start the lap. Lewis decided to go for it and try to overtake and George didn't see him at all. It is kind of unfortunate, but I think there will be some serious discussions. George apologized, which I think is right, but Lewis also needs to apologize."

He added:

"If Lewis goes through, George's lap is done because Lewis is right in front, George would be right behind and his lap ruined. So also Lewis would need to apologise."

But Hamilton fans did not agree with his take and took to social media to give their opinions on the situation:

"I’m going to try and drive the wheels off the car and try and get up as high as I can” - Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time world champion, who will start the race from P4, claimed that his goal for the main race is to win somehow and plans to give his all.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

“It was interesting because during the session I was thinking, ‘Damn, yesterday I said I wasn’t going to get into Q3 or into the top 10, and basically I was eating my words’. It was a really, really great session and massively encouraging to us to be competitive. I couldn’t believe I was fighting for the top three at one stage."

He added:

“Of course, my last lap wasn’t the dream lap, I was second basically all the way until Turn 10 and I had a snap and lost two-tenths. On one side I’m gutted, but one side of me is really grateful just to be up there, up in the fight, and have that pace. My goal is to win somehow. I’m going to try and drive the wheels off the car and try and get up as high as I can.”

Hopefully, Lewis Hamilton has an opportunity to stand on his words and challenge for the race win against his rivals.

