Lewis Hamilton "is a much more complete racing driver" than Max Verstappen, says former F1 champion

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button claims that while Max Verstappen is more naturally gifted, Lewis Hamilton is a much more complete racing driver thanks to his vast experience in the sport. Button won his one and only championship in 2009 with Brawn GP, a team that no longer exists.

Verstappen versus Hamilton was, and still is, F1's most debated topic in recent times. After the Dutchman ended the Briton's reign of dominance in 2021, many regard the 24-year-old as greater than Hamilton.

However, Jenson Button disagrees. The Briton immediately acknowledged Verstappen's racing heritage and 'naturalness' having raced with both his parents. Button claims Lewis Hamilton has a lot more experience than Max Verstappen, making him the better driver overall.

Button told Sky Sports:

"[On Verstappen] Naturally gifted? Yes. Is he the best? I don't know if he's the best driver that has ever lived or [even] the best in F1 now. When you look at Lewis, you think he is a much more complete racing driver with a lot more experience, maybe that's why."

"He [Verstappen] has got to work hard. Even if you think you're the best, there's still more you can do to be better. That is where Michael Schumacher was so strong."

Jenson Button raced with both of Max Verstappen's parents

Verstappen junior was born into racing, with his father, Jos, being Michael Schumacher's former F1 team. Meanwhile, his mother Sophie Kumpen was one of the best female drivers of her time, but could not make it into F1.

Jenson Button competed with both of Max Verstappen's parents as a young driver and even paired up with Kumpen during their karting days.

Button spoke about Verstappen's family heritage:

"When you look at Max's parents, his dad raced in F1. I raced against his dad and my first points finish was in Brazil, in my second race. To get that point, I had to overtake his dad, Jos. You didn't want to get him upset. There was a little bit of aggression there."

"He was an amazing talent, one of the best kart drivers ever, and still probably to this day. And his mother, Sophie, I was teammates with in karting. She was a professional and one of the best in the world, so it's definitely in the blood."

The Verstappen versus Hamilton debate will go on for as long as the two drivers remain in the sport, perhaps even longer. As it stands, Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 drivers' championship by nine points.

Edited by Arnav