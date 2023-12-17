“I didn’t bring them bad luck”: Martin Brundle dismisses pre-race juju claims as he seeks to interview Lewis Hamilton on Grid Walk again 

F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle has made it his mission to end the Hamilton jinx and have a chat with Lewis Hamilton during his 'Grid Walk' segment.

The infamous 'grid walk' is a segment where the driver-turned-commentator Martin Brundle strolls across the grid, chatting with drivers or celebrities prior to a race. Numerous drivers and celebrities have featured in the segment.

However, Hamilton is one driver that has been absent from this interactive ritual. Brundle is convinced that seven-time world champion believes he crashes every time he talks to the 64-year-old before a race.

During a recent session of Sky Sports F1 fan Q&A, Brundle responded to a question asking if Hamilton will ever walk across the grid before hanging up his boots. Brundle said (h/t PlanetF1):

"Yeah, I do, and I will. But then also, somebody convinced Lewis that every time he talked to me on the grid, he crashed."

Defending his claims, Brundle cited the example of the recent Abu Dhabi GP, where he had interactions with two out of three podium finishers, Charles Leclerc and George Russell. He said:

"But I spoke to two of the three podium drivers on the grid in Abu Dhabi and actually could have spoken to Max as well if I’d have been a bit sharper, so I didn’t bring them bad luck."

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, didn't win a single race this season and finished P3 with 234 points.

Lewis Hamilton's former teammate expects him to fight for eighth world title

Nico Rosberg, the former Mercedes driver who won the 2016 F1 championship, remains optimistic about Lewis Hamilton's chances in the upcoming season.

The Brit won his seventh world championship in the 2020 season, drawing level with the legendary Michael Schumacher. However, the last three seasons have seen him miss out on the coveted eighth.

Hamilton came close in 2021 but the controversial Abu Dhabi GP saw Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secure the title on the last gasp. The Dutchman has been an unstoppable force ever since, winning the last two seasons in dominant fashion.

However, despite Red Bull's dominance, Rosberg remains firm with his belief that his former team and teammate will contend for the world titles next season. Speaking to Daily Mail, he said last month:

"I believe in Mercedes’ ability because I was there. I know how strong they are. It’s always still the same people. So certainly there is a chance that Hamilton could once again fight for the championship next year."

The 38-year-old German added:

"I would be happy if Mercedes won because that’s kind of my racing family from the past. But then Lewis, I’m neutral there"