F1 News: Lewis Hamilton parts ways with his manager Marc Hynes

Sir Lewis Hamilton has parted ways with his long-term manager Marc Hynes just weeks before the 2021 season kicks off in Bahrain. The seven-time world champion's decision comes as a big shock after he recently signed a one-year extension with Mercedes.

According to rumors, Marc Hynes had little influence during Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations. A manager is crucial to representing the athlete during such talks. So it definitely comes as a surprise that Marc Hynes was not involved in the discussions.

What happens next for Lewis Hamilton?

Marc Hynes was an integral part of Lewis Hamilton's domination on and off the track. Not only is he the best driver on the grid, he is also the highest-paid. Lewis Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's record of seven world championships and overtook the legendary German in overall race wins last year, before extending his contract with Mercedes for the 2021 season.

The situation could be related to Lewis Hamilton's future in the sport. There remain major questions about the Brit's motivation and desire to continue in the series after the current regulation cycle ends.

Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about social issues around the world and has used Formula 1's platform to reach millions of people across the globe. Lewis Hamilton has a busy lifestyle outside of Formula 1, so it wouldn't be shocking to see the seven-time world champion leave the sport.