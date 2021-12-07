Lewis Hamilton reportedly sells New York City penthouse worth $50M 

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sold his New York City bachelor penthouse for an incredible $49.5 million.

The triplex penthouse is located in a former 19th-century book binding factory at Greenwich St. in Tribeca, a neighborhood in New York City.

Hamilton's former penthouse comes with all the amenities an F1 star can imagine. The penthouse boasts an outdoor plunge pool and a glass-walled terrace with 3400 square feet of outdoor space, which is substantial in a city like New York.

The property spans a total area of 8,900 square feet and features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Building amenities include a 70-foot long pool for all residents to use, a 5000-square-foot rooftop terrace and a gym.

Common charges for the building are a staggering $18,000, making it one of the steepest properties in the area.

Lewis Hamilton bought the property for $43.9 million in 2017, turning a profit of nearly $6 million.

Lewis Hamilton en route to becoming first-ever eight time title winner

Lewis Hamilton is closer than ever to achieving that all-elusive eighth championship win. Going into the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, he stands on equal points with his title rival Max Verstappen.

The Briton is currently tied with F1 legend Michael Schumacher for the highest number of drivers' championship wins - seven in total.

Formula 1 @F1



Or dethroning a legend to become champion for the first time?



FIVE DAYS TO GO



#F1 #HistoryAwaits @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen The crowning glory of winning an unprecedented eighth F1 world title?Or dethroning a legend to become champion for the first time?FIVE DAYS TO GO The crowning glory of winning an unprecedented eighth F1 world title? Or dethroning a legend to become champion for the first time? FIVE DAYS TO GO #F1 #HistoryAwaits @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen https://t.co/PSG4gDHPPy

Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite damaging his front wing in a collision with Verstappen. With the two now equal on points, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the venue which will decide the next world champion.

Many fear that Max Verstappen's rather dangerous style of driving might cause a collision with Hamilton in the final race, taking both drivers out of contention. Verstappen will automatically become the 2021 champion as he has more race wins this season, if that becomes the case.

The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi has been updated this year to favor overtaking, which makes the competition between the two titans more equal than ever. Given the updates to the circuit, there is once again no real data possessed by the teams, making Friday's practice sessions all the more crucial.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the action as the 2021 F1 championship comes to a nail-biting finish this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton takes on Max Verstappen for one final time this year.

Edited by Anurag C