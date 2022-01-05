Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sold a hypercar from his collection for a huge profit

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sold a hypercar from his collection for millions of euros in profit. A 2013 Pagani Zonda 760LH – built specifically for the British driver by the Italian manufacturer – was reported sold by Hamilton for an eye-watering €10 million.

The hypercar is a bespoke version of the Zonda 760 RS, itself a road-legal variant of Pagani’s track monster Zonda R. The 760LH was built by Pagani on Hamilton’s request and had a few tweaks not found on other 760 RS models to suit the seven-time world champion's style.

F1 GPGuide @GPGuide

0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h. @LewisHamilton has sold his purple Pagani Zonda 760 LH for €10 million !! ... having purchased it for €1.4 million !!0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h. #F1 @LewisHamilton has sold his purple Pagani Zonda 760 LH for €10 million !! ... having purchased it for €1.4 million !!0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h. #F1 https://t.co/dE0WVGp31Y

While the exact performance figures of this particular model are unknown, according to Pagani, the 760 RS on which it is based can produce 760 peak horsepower and can do 0 to 100 kmph in under 2.6 seconds.

Hence the incredible appreciation of the car’s value over the last eight years. According to reports, Hamilton initially forked out nearly €1.4 million for the car, and on its resale has made a profit of nearly €8.6 million.

Lewis Hamilton reportedly sold the car for ethical reasons, according to Italian magazine Quattroruote. Early last year, Hamilton had pledged to only drive hybrid or electric cars for his personal use, keeping in mind the climate crisis.

Therefore, using a naturally aspirated petroleum-powered V12 Hypercar is untenable for the star. The Mercedes driver is reportedly switching to the Mercedes-AMG One – a limited-edition plug-in hybrid Hypercar from the German manufacturer.

Lewis Hamilton has previously come under fire for his climate activism

Lewis Hamilton has used the F1 platform to often bring to light pressing issues around the world. These include fighting for equality and justice for the black community, promoting veganism, and pushing for environmental reforms.

While much of Hamilton’s activism has been greatly welcomed by fans and critics alike, his stance on environmental issues has often been criticized, with the seven-time F1 world champion being labeled a “hypocrite”.

Early last year, British political commentator Brendan O’Neill accused Lewis Hamilton, among others, of practicing “woke activism”, while not following their own “preaching”.

Speaking specifically about Lewis Hamilton in an interview with the express, O’Neill said:

"This is a man who zooms around a track in gas-guzzling speed-machines for a living and he wants the rest of us to eke out an existence on kale and nuts in order to shrink humanity’s carbon footprint?"

"The gall is off the charts."

"I mean, seriously. Formula One is known for its insane wealth and decadence and the copious amounts of fuel it burns."

“Sure, its cars have become more fuel-efficient in recent years, and F1 bosses gab about the need to be eco-friendly."

"But this is undeniably a sport built entirely on the exploitation of fossil fuels to the end of thrilling big audiences who love fast cars."

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton If we lose the Amazon, we lose the fight against the climate crisis. It’s that simple. And time is running out. Join me and @wwf_uk to help put the fires out. #ActForTheAmazon Donate: fal.cn/3aey6 If we lose the Amazon, we lose the fight against the climate crisis. It’s that simple. And time is running out. Join me and @wwf_uk to help put the fires out. #ActForTheAmazon Donate: fal.cn/3aey6 https://t.co/Y4Avw0y8Fr

As the world scrambles to contain the climate crisis, automakers across the globe have been ditching fossil fuel-powered vehicles in favor of complete electrification.

While F1 has often boasted of its highly efficient powertrains, its real-world applications have been extremely limited. In an effort to stay relevant, F1 has been pushing to become carbon neutral by 2030, while researching newer ways to contribute more to real-world automotive.

Edited by S Chowdhury