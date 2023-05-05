Lewis Hamilton reveals desire of racing in MotoGP, IndyCar, and NASCAR in the future

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton recently mentioned that he is not shy about trying out different series in motorsports other than F1.

The seven-time world champion has achieved everything possible at the pinnacle of motorsport. The Briton's contract with the German team is expiring at the end of the season and there has been speculation regarding his retirement.

Ahead of the F1 Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he does watch other motorsport series such as IndyCar and NASCAR.

As per NASCAR Sports, he said:

“I’d love to swap with Valentino Rossi and try Moto GP. I sometimes watch IndyCar and would love to try one of those at some stage. But right now my focus is solely on Formula One, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.”

“I did a car swap with Tony Stewart years ago, which was fun. I’d love to try it at some stage. It’s not a dream for me to go race another series, but I am an admirer. I’m a fan of racing and other sports. So I would like to try it.”

“I don’t plan on stopping any time soon"- Lewis Hamilton

The Briton mentioned that he has no plans of retiring from the sport anytime soon. Hamilton gave examples of athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady, who have displayed incredible longevity in their respective sports.

Speaking to ESPN, he said:

“I don’t plan on stopping any time soon. I’m not at the end of my career, I’m not on the downhill slope of my career. I’m in my prime. It all depends on how hard I want to work and keep myself in my prime, in terms of physical and mental capability. If you look at LeBron [James], if you look at Tom Brady, they have shown that it can be sustained for as long as you are dedicated enough to put the energy and time in.”

Lewis Hamilton also spoke about having an interest in driving for another team, adding:

“I’d be lying if I said I’d never thought about ending my career anywhere else. I started at McLaren, I’d like to think I’ll always be a part of the McLaren family, I started there when I was 13 years old [as a junior driver], so I thought about what it would look like if I was at McLaren one day. I thought about and watched the Ferrari drivers on the screens at the track and of course, you wonder what it would be like to be in red…"

It will be interesting to see if Lewis Hamilton swaps Mercedes for any other team before the end of his career.

Poll : 0 votes