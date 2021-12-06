"Everything is at the absolute max" - Lewis Hamilton reveals significance of championship battle with Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last evening in what he regards as being one of the most intense races in his championship battle with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton spoke about the heated championship in a post-race press conference with the media. When asked if the current season is his most intense to date, he said:

"It's definitely been an incredibly intense year and time. I think I was just saying it because I've raced 28 years and I've had so many intense battles through karting, single-seaters and this is one of them. Of course, this is the pinnacle of the sport so everything is heightened and everything is at its absolute max and so much weighs on it. I think it is great for the sport and for the fans - I think they are enjoying it more than ever."

The race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit unfolded in a dramatic turn of events, filled with multiple incidents, red flags and safety cars.

The Briton has now leveled the points tally with rival Max Verstappen, who was eight points ahead coming into this weekend. The Grand Prix wasn't without its fair share of controversy, with Lewis Hamilton running into the back of Verstappen's Red Bull in an incident that raised the eyebrows of the entire F1 community.

Formula 1 @F1



And with the fastest lap, he moves level in the championship race with Max Verstappen on 369.5 points!



🇸🇦 LEWIS HAMILTON TAKES THE 🏁And with the fastest lap, he moves level in the championship race with Max Verstappen on 369.5 points! #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 LEWIS HAMILTON TAKES THE 🏁And with the fastest lap, he moves level in the championship race with Max Verstappen on 369.5 points!#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 https://t.co/hnHfPElD3J

The 2021 F1 championship will be decided on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Many say Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at risk of crashing out at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will battle it out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next Sunday, with the championship now at an equilibrium. Although many expect a high risk of crashing out, both drivers have made it clear that they don't want the championship to end in such a fashion.

Formula 1 @F1



2021 will always be remembered because of these two extraordinary drivers



Get ready for the final race week of a season like no other



#HistoryAwaits @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen Whatever the ending is next weekend in Abu Dhabi2021 will always be remembered because of these two extraordinary driversGet ready for the final race week of a season like no other Whatever the ending is next weekend in Abu Dhabi 2021 will always be remembered because of these two extraordinary drivers Get ready for the final race week of a season like no other #HistoryAwaits @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen https://t.co/nlIVGnp7yj

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill believes the two championship protagonists should be briefed about the situation by race director Michael Masi. Speaking to Express Sport, he said:

“For a driver to resist the temptation to be an aggressive defender is extremely high. We’ve had enough of these championships which have been decided controversially and I think that, for all the good work the sport does, it’s slightly undone when we have an unsatisfactory resolution. I think some sort of clear indication is needed before we go into this – they may decide to impose a points penalty if we have a clash which is deemed to be unfair."

Also Read Article Continues below

If there is a double-DNF in Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen will be the winner, as he has more race wins this season than Lewis Hamilton, which gives him a slight edge heading into the season finale.

Edited by Anurag Changmai