Lewis Hamilton: Top 5 most inspiring quotes made by the F1 legend

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful racing drivers in F1 history. Over the years, he has amassed a huge following, more than any other F1 driver in the current grid. Apart from tearing tarmac at eye-watering speeds, Hamilton is also revered for being an inspiration for many.

He has given countless interviews in the past where he has spoken about how determined he is to win races and championships. Some of his statements were not only made to younger drivers but to anyone who is trying to work towards his/her goal.

Here are his top five statements from Lewis Hamilton that became inspirational quotes.

List of top 5 inspirational quotes from Lewis Hamilton

#5 "Knock me down, but I get up twice as strong."

"Still I rise. You can knock me down, but I get up twice as strong."

Back in 2017, Lewis Hamilton made this statement while talking about his on-track battle with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP. During his conversation with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle, he explained the entire wheel-to-wheel battle between him and Vettel.

In that race, Hamilton somehow managed to finish ninth, while Vettel secured fourth. Despite this, the Brit won his fourth world championship. After speaking about the incident with Vettel, Hamilton said that he would get back up twice as strong after getting knocked once.

#4 "Crush everyone...outsmart everyone"

"I want to crush everyone. I want to outsmart everyone."

While Hamilton might not have such a cut-throat mentality now, he was ferocious back when he was still young. In an interview with Charlie Rose back in 2015, the Mercedes driver was clear that he wanted to crush every driver and outsmart them as much as possible.

This was the time when Hamilton only had three world championships to his name and had an intense rivalry with his teammate Nico Rosberg.

#3 "Complicated lives..."

"Everyone has complicated lives, but the more you can simplify it and make it work for you, the better it is going to be."

In his own BBC Sport column back in 2013, Lewis Hamilton talked about how simplifying his life has helped him focus on racing better. In the column, he stated how many people in the world have complicated lives, but they can survive and live happily if they try to simplify it.

This quote can be applied almost anywhere, not just in racing. Hence, the quote became popular among his fanbase.

#2 "People expect me to fail...I expect myself to win"

"I feel like people are expecting me to fail, therefore, I expect myself to win."

In 2017, tennis star Serena Williams interviewed Lewis Hamilton for Interview Magazine. Both athletes, particularly Hamilton, talked about life and their respective sports.

When Williams asked whether people expected Hamilton to win, the Brit replied with this famous quote written above. He stated that the people in F1 expect him to fall from his dominance, which he was enjoying in 2017. However, he added that he expected himself to win.

#1 "Willing to take any amount of pain to win"

"I’m willing to take any amount of pain to win."

In the same aforementioned interview, Serena Williams asked Lewis Hamilton whether he has any fears in his sport. To this, the Mercedes star replied that he does not. He shared how his father used to humorously ask whether Lewis was really his child, simply because he was so fearless.

He explained how he is willing to go the extra mile when it comes to racing. He claimed that he could take any amount of pain to win in F1.