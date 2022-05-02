Lewis Hamilton vs Sebastian Vettel vs Fernando Alonso : Who had the better maiden win? 

Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel are the best of their generation, have multiple world champions and are still a part of the current grid. It's no surprise that there is a long-standing debate among fans about who has been more dominant between these three legends.

In this piece, we look back at their careers and compare which one of the three had the best maiden victory in F1. To do that, we will take numerous things into account; for instance, the teams they drove for, the kind of competition they had in the race, the level of experience they had by the time they got their first win and the conditions in which they won the race.

Let's jump straight to it and find out who out of these three stalwarts had the best first win in F1.

First victories

For Lewis Hamilton, his first victory came at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2007, whereas for Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, they first won at the Hungarian GP 2003 and Italian GP 2008 respectively.

Constructor Standings of McLaren, Renault and Toro Rosso

In terms of Constructor Standings, Lewis Hamilton's McLaren was one of the fastest cars in 2007, also shared by his then team-mate Fernando Alonso. The Renault of Fernando Alonso finished fourth in the 2003 World Constructor's Championship, while the Torro Rosso of Sebastian Vettel finished in sixth position in 2008.

Looking at this, we can say that Sebastian Vettel had a relatively worse team at the time, with which he won his first race.

Unrivalled victories for all three

When it comes to competition on the day of their first wins, strangely none of the drivers were challenged throughout the race. In Hamilton's case, his main rival suffered penalties because of pit lane rules. Alonso had Mark Webber shielding him at the start of the race, which then allowed him to pull out a huge gap. Lastly, when it came to Sebastian Vettel, all of the top contenders had ruined their races, which left Vettel with an unobstructed path to victory.

It's safe to say that when it comes to competition, there was a dominant display by all three drivers.

Both Alonso and Vettel were the youngest race winners when they first won

Fernando Alonso secured his first race victory when he was 22 years old and became the youngest race winner in the history of F1, a record that was broken by none other than Sebastian Vettel in Monza in 2008.

If we compare experience, Alonso was not in his first year in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, however, was, and Vettel too was in his first full season in 2008. So, if we look at this as an amalgamation of experience at that age, Sebastian Vettel, was the youngest of the three and in his first full year in F1 when he won his first race.

Racing conditions favour the rookie

Sebastian Vettel did not luck into a good car for Monza in 2008. Vettel drove the Torro Rosso in difficult conditions throughout the weekend. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, on the other hand, had had perfect conditions for winning a F1 race in 2007 and 2003, however, for Vettel, difficult conditions meant a more level playing field and presented him with the opportunity to battle some of the more established names on the grid like Lewis Hamilton, Robert Kubica, and Fernando Alonso for his maiden win.

Sebastian Vettel reigns supreme

Looking back, it's impressive to see where these careers began and how after so many years, these three drivers are still a big part of the F1 grid and spirit. However, if we have to compare the debut win of these legends, it's almost a no-brainer. Sebastian Vettel won the first race of his F1 career when he was the youngest, had the least experience, in the worst car (out of the three) and in the worst conditions possible.

So for us, the German driver edges out his competition and reigns supreme when it comes to the best maiden win.

