Lewis Hamilton will leave FIA red-faced with its latest directive on F1 drivers' activism

Lewis Hamilton's presence on the grid is set to cause the FIA potential trouble given its latest directive on F1 drivers' activism. A recently amended FIA directive has led to outrage from fans and F1 pundits alike for its regressive nature.

F1 is a platform that is viewed by millions across the globe, and in the last few years the platform has been used as a channel to spread important social messages by drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. With the FIA's new amendment making it necessary for drivers to seek the organization's consent before saying anything that goes against a "general principal of neutrality", backlash from fans as well as personalities within the sport is expected.

What is the new FIA directive for F1 drivers?

The FIA's International Sporting Code (ISC), which delineates the rules of operation of motorsport competitions, has been updated to include new clauses. It reads,

“The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principal of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction.”

In addition, it is now also stated in the ISC that

“Failure to comply with the instructions of the FIA regarding the appointment and participation of persons during official ceremonies at any Competition counting towards a FIA Championship," will be seen as violating the rules.

Hence, the statements or comments we saw throughout the season from the recently retired Sebastian Vettel when it came to sand mines in Canada or the human rights violation in the Middle East cannot be made unless they are previously approved in writing by the FIA.

To add to this, Lewis Hamilton representing the LGBTQ+ community colors on his helmet at events like Saudi Arabia, or his support of the Black Lives Matter reflected in his wardrobe, might not be permissible without prior approvals from the FIA.

How has the new FIA directive been received by fans and pundits alike?

The reaction from the fans has been somewhat mixed, with many questioning the rather regressive nature of the directive. On the other hand, there are others that feel racing should remain just that and not turn into a global virtue signaling platform.

One of the more respected voices in the sport, Will Buxton has questioned the vague nature of the amendment and tweeted,

"There’s also a huge element the FIA seems to have overlooked. Part of what has made the modern era of racing so endearing to the fanbase is the freedom of its competitors to be themselves rather than corporate robots. By restricting their freedom you alienate their fans. ISC rewrite means the FIA need to pull their big boy pants on. Almost every conceivable restriction of a competitor’s freedom of speech is, in itself, a political statement and thus in breach of the FIA’s own statutes. Vagaries won’t suffice."

Chris Medland, a respected journalist in the sport, questioned how something like this could be considered "Progress"? He tweeted,

"When FIFA made threats over the 'One Love' armbands, it highlighted how good it was the FIA didn't do similar in Qatar or other races when drivers wanted to voice their opinion. Now after the World Cup, the FIA follows FIFA's lead. Is that progress?"

How Lewis Hamilton leaves FIA red-faced

Our verdict on this amendment is more or less on the lines of what has already been shared by Chris Medland and Will Buxton. This move by the FIA will definitely face pushback during the 2023 F1 season from the biggest star in the sport.

Lest we forget, Lewis Hamilton has been one of the biggest voices in F1. The much-needed social activism initiated by Lewis Hamilton during the entire Black Lives Matter movement was worthy of applause. He made sure to use his platform to spread the message of inclusion for the first time in F1. Lewis wearing a helmet with the LGBTQ+ colors during the races in the Middle East had become a staple of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton supports the Black Lives Matter movement at the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

With almost 8 million followers on Twitter and 31 million on Instagram, Hamilton's influence and reach is undeniable. A victim of racism himself, Lewis Hamilton has championed spreading the message of equality throughout the sport and the world. The new FIA directive seemingly puts that social activism in jeopardy and, consequently, puts FIA once again on a collision course with the Mercedes driver.

Lewis Hamilton vs The FIA (Jewelry-Gate)

The last time Lewis Hamilton and the FIA squared off against each other, it was over jewelry. We all probably remember the moment, now referred to as 'JewelryGate'. Lewis Hamilton did ultimately secede to the demands of not wearing jewelry while racing but it came after a 6-month battle in the media that, in all fairness, made the FIA look inept.

Lewis Hamilton vs The FIA (Part-2)

The Mercedes driver is a media personality. With around 40 million followers all over social media, you're looking at a driver that is adored by the fans. Him not getting the opportunity to speak his mind is undoubtedly horrible PR for F1, and trouble for the FIA.

FIA might need to understand that Lewis Hamilton is the kind of driver who won't be silenced. On the contrary, he is the kind of driver that mobilizes the fans even more. In a world where business decisions are heavily influenced by social media, the FIA might need to take a long and hard look at the regressive step it has just taken with these ISC amendments.

Can we expect a rollback? That is probably out of the question. But contrary to the "safety" argument they posited this season with the jewelry ban, the FIA does not seem to have a leg to stand on with this new directive.

Brace yourself for Lewis Hamilton vs FIA Part 2 in the 2023 F1 season. We predict the seven-time world champion to leave the governing body red-faced once again, only time will tell exactly how it will play out.

