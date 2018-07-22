Lewis Hamilton wins at Hockenheim

Chase Hudson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 53 // 22 Jul 2018, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lewis Hamilton wins the German Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton came from 14th place to win the German Grand Prix, claiming his fourth victory of the 2018 Formula 1 season after starting further back in the field than he has ever started to win a race in his Formula 1 career. He has now won 66 Formula 1 races.

Hamilton won at Hockenheim in his Mercedes and was largely aided by the crash of Sebastian Vettel, who dominated the race after starting from the pole position in his Ferrari. He crashed with just 16 laps remaining in the 67-lap race.

Valtteri Bottas finished in second place, giving Mercedes a 1-2 finish in a weekend during which they struggled, but he had a chance to win it after the restart toward the end of the race before he was given team orders to hold position and let Hamilton take the win. Kimi Raikkonen finished on the final podium spot in his Ferrari.

Race Results

1 - Lewis Hamilton - No. 44, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Mercedes

2 - Valtteri Bottas - No. 77, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Mercedes

3 - Kimi Raikkonen - No. 7, Scuderia Ferrari, Ferrari

4 - Max Verstappen - No. 33, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Renault

5 - Nico Hulkenberg - No. 27, Renault Sport, Renault

6 - Romain Grosjean - No. 8, Haas, Ferrari

7 - Sergio Perez - No. 11, Sahara Force India, Mercedes

8 - Esteban Ocon - No. 31, Sahara Force India, Mercedes

9 - Marcus Ericsson - No. 9, Alfa Romeo Sauber, Ferrari

10 - Brendon Hartley - No. 28, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Honda

11 - Kevin Magnussen - No. 20, Haas, Ferrari

12 - Carlos Sainz Jr. - No. 55, Renault Sport, Renault

13 - Stoffel Vandoorne - No. 2, McLaren, Renault

14 - Pierre Gasly - No. 10, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Honda

15 - Charles Leclerc - No. 16, Alfa Romeo Sauber, Ferrari

16 - Fernando Alonso - No. 14, McLaren, Renault

17 - Lance Stroll - No. 18, Williams Martini Racing, Mercedes

18 - Sebastian Vettel - No. 5, Scuderia Ferrari, Ferrari

19 - Sergey Sirotkin - No. 35, Williams Martini Racing, Mercedes

20 - Daniel Ricciardo - No. 3, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Renault