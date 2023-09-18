Liam Lawson explains how Daniel Ricciardo’s experience and presence in the pit box was a big help in his maiden Singapore Grand Prix

Liam Lawson feels Daniel Ricciardo was a positive influence in Singapore at the pit wall for him as well as the team. The AlphaTauri driver felt the Australian’s experience has helped him a lot during the challenging 2023 Singapore GP weekend.

As the New Zealander stepped in for the Australian for a third weekend, the popular Grand Prix winner returned to the paddock in Singapore, while continuing his recovery from injury.

Wearing a brace on his left hand where he broke a metacarpal bone in Zandvoort, the former Red Bull driver was at the Marina Bay circuit in the AlphaTauri garage for engineering purposes.

Asked by Sportskeeda how much influence the Australian had on their performance in Singapore, Liam Lawson said:

“It’s obviously very positive to have him here. He’s very experienced and experience helps the team. So its been great for me as well since being back. So I think its definitely positive to have some one like him helping.”

On whether Ricciardo will return or if he himself is confirmed for Japan, Lawson replied:

“No, not confirmed. We will carry on preparing like normal, but its not confirmed.”

With upgrades on the AT04, the former Red Bull driver was seen in the garage and pit wall through most of the sessions.

Along with a promotional event for crypto partner OKX, Ricciardo was spotted shuttling between the Red Bull and AlphaTauri motorhomes. The multiple Grand Prix winner’s inputs were of great assistance to his stand-in.

Providing an update on the AlphaTauri situation, the New Zealander suggested that there is no confirmation as yet as to who will drive in the Japanese GP the following weekend. The Australian was supposed to be targeting the Japanese race for a potential return.

Liam Lawson believes he has maximised the use his opportunity at AlphaTauri

The 21-year-old driver feels he has used his opportunity at AlphaTauri to its maximum. Now, it is up to his bosses to decide if his performance has been enough to earn him a full-time F1 seat.

Having driven three weekends, the New Zealander has had more impressive performances compared to Yuki Tsunoda or their previous driver Nyck De Vries.

While Ricciardo has not had the same luck or performances in three weekends, the current AlphaTauri replacement has impressed many. This makes him a serious commodity on the driver market.

Asked whether his performance was enough to secure him a full-time seat next season, Liam Lawson replied:

“I don’t know, honestly. For me, it's not what I’m focused on. I’m focused on maximising every session of this stint that I have. Then I’ll look back on it and look back on it and hopefully think that I've done everything I could. But thats for them to decide not me.”

On whether he is keen on driving at the Suzuka circuit next weak, the AlphaTauri driver replied:

“I’d love to drive there. Obviously I have a bit of experience. I know it a bit better than Singapore so it would be great to drive there.”

With more experience at the Suzuka circuit than Singapore, Liam Lawson is keen on driving at the 2023 Japanese GP. However, his tenure with the AlphaTauri team still remains uncertain as Ricciardo recovers from his injury.

Driving in the current season for the Japanese SuperFormula championship in 2023, the New Zealander is more familiar with circuits in Japan. An opportunity to drive at the Suzuka circuit will definitely be more of a confidence booster for the Red Bull junior driver.