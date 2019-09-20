Magnussen & Grosjean to stay with Haas in 2020

Magnussen and Grosjean

Haas have announced that both of their drivers Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen will stay with the team for the 2020 Formula One season.

After much speculation over their futures in F1, Grosjean and Magnussen have been guaranteed another year in the racing series.

Nico Hulkenberg was rumoured to be offered a seat with the American team for next season after the German lost his seat to Esteban Ocon.

Hulkenberg was rumoured to join Haas

But the Haas group seem confident in keeping both the Frenchman and the Dane.

In a team principal's press conference in Singapore on Friday night, the Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner was asked about the Hulkenberg link-up.

He said: "I mean we talked with him (Nico Hulkenberg) but then we decided to work with Romain.

"Romain has been with us for a long time and we looked at ourselves and at the moment our drivers are not our weaknesses. The issue is the car so at the end, we have decided to focus on the car and keep other things stable."

Haas have had a difficult year as they currently sit second from last in the constructors' championship.

This is a team that finished 5th in last season's standings which is looking very unlikely to repeat that finish this year.

Guenther Steiner in Friday's press conference

When Steiner was asked about Grosjean's weaknesses, the team principal wasn't hesitant in his understandability of the downfalls of the Frenchman.

He added: "We know Romain's weaknesses. I think a lot of people know them. He has big highs and big lows as well so hopefully, it's time to change and I'm waiting for that. But hopefully, next year is a good year."

With Haas' seats arranged for next year, eyes are starting to rollover to the Alfa Romeo team as Hulkenberg's next shot of an F1 seat for 2020.

Team Principal of Alfa Romeo Frederic Vasseur was asked about the future of Antoine Giovinazzi in Friday's press conference.

Giovinazzi under pressure at Alfa Romeo?

Right now the team are focusing on the rest of the season.

Vasseur said: "We are focusing on Antoine. He had a bad weekend in Spa but he had a strong recovery in Monza and we want to help him develop and continue to improve.

"We will have a discussion about the future but I think step by step Antoine has done a good job.

"Everybody is under pressure including the paddock and it's not only the driver. Formula 1 involves a lot of pressure.

"The speed is there for sure (for Giovinazzi), he is matching Kimi's (Raikkonen) pace in qualifying and we have nothing to complain about."

