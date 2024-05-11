Max Verstappen car collection: A closer look at the Red Bull driver's personal collection of supercars

Max Verstappen is currently the most dominant driver in F1 as he has won three world championships in a row. He is looking to add another to his tally in 2024 and has started the season well, recording four race wins already.

The Red Bull driver has etched his name in history and is already considered one of the greats in the sport.

Apart from his raw speed on a racetrack, he seemingly likes fast vehicles outside of the track as well, as evidenced by his personal collection of supercars. Here is a look at those cars:

Max Verstappen's Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The iconic GT3 RS is the Dutch driver's first car. He bought it as a present for himself after winning the 2016 Spanish GP on his debut for the Red Bull F1 team.

He was seen driving the beast on the roads while visiting his mother in his documentary 'Whatever it Takes', released in 2020. The 493bhp, 4.0-litre car cost the young Dutchman under $400,000.

Renault R.S.01

The Renault R.S. 01 remains one of the 26-year-old's first purchases. He was often spotted in the dynamic yellow car during his Toro Rosso days as the Italian team used the French manufacturer's engines in the 2015 season.

Verstappen even compared the R.S.01 to a Renault 2.0 formula car and stated that it handles medium fast corners "very well" and is a "nice car to take for a spin." The purchase cost him around $400,000.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Arguably one of the best supercars ever produced, the Aston Martin Valkyrie was designed by iconic Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey in collaboration with Aston Martin’s Marek Reichman. Max Verstappen became one of the proud owners of the car and even took it out for a spin near his home in Monaco.

Aston Martin were notably the title sponsors of Red Bull from 2017 to 2020. This may have helped Verstappen nab the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12-powered hypercar would have cost him around $3 million.

Acura NSX Type S

Max Verstappen's latest supercar is a gift from Honda chairman Seiji Kuraishi and Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe for his success in the 2022 season. They presented him with the Acura NSX Type S in grey.

With only 350 units in the market, the .5-litre V6 combines with three electric motors to pump out 593bhp and costs around $142k.