Max Verstappen claims 'race wins are definitely on the table' for Aston Martin this year

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is confident in Aston Martin's ability in the 2023 season, saying that the team will "definitely" achieve their maiden race win.

Fernando Alonso's performance with Aston Martin has been quite a surprise. A car that was hardly competitive enough to finish in the top 10 last year was extremely quick during pre-season testing and at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Spaniard comfortably finished in the podium places in Bahrain, leaving Mercedes and Ferrari in his wake. Red Bull have started the season in domineering fashion, with second-placed Sergio Perez finishing over 38 seconds ahead of Alonso.

When asked about Alonso's shot at a potential title this season, race winner Verstappen said:

"I hope so for Fernando because he has had a few years where there was not really a possibility to fight at the front so I'm happy to see him sitting here already in race one. At Aston Martin, they really have the spirit and drive, they want to win and they've hired a lot of good people. So I guess it can only get better for them."

He also believes that the team will be able to pull off a few victories throughout the season.

"And I think for this year, it's difficult to say if they're going to challenge for the championship, but race wins are definitely on the table."

Max Verstappen finds his situation relatable with Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen can relate to Fernando Alonso's current situation, as before becoming the dominant force in the sport, he raced with a fairly less competitive Red Bull during his early years.

He stated that Alonso could be one of the winners this season because there are some tracks that suit certain drivers.

"You still win two or three races a year because sometimes they are some tracks which really suit your car and everything just comes together and you can win a race with maybe sometimes a bit of help or luck."

Max Verstappen also believes that Aston Martin has a really strong package to build further.

"But for sure they have a really strong package. And now of course it's all about developing it further."

While Verstappen has been positive about Aston Martin's performance and chances this season, others at Red Bull aren't happy with the team. Many believe that the AMR23 looks very similar to the RB19, although, no official inquiry has been made yet.

