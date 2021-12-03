"I don't think I'm stronger now" - Max Verstappen claims racing against Lewis Hamilton has not made him a better driver

Max Verstappen has revealed more information about his ongoing battle with Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 F1 World Drivers Championship (WDC).

In a press interview session ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, the 24-year-old appeared as cool and calm as ever as he spoke about what it is like to compete against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. This is the first time Max Verstappen has contended for the title.

Mercedes has won the drivers' and constructors' championships from 2014 to 2020, making them highly dominant. Lewis Hamilton has won the drivers' championship six times for the team.

Max Verstappen was asked if competing against Lewis Hamilton has made him a stronger driver since the start of the season. The first-time championship contender responded by saying he doesn't feel that is true. He said:

"I don't think I'm a stronger driver now. I think last year I had a very good season, but I am of course always looking at myself - what I can do better and you learn through every single season what you can do better, and thats what you always try to apply to the next season. So far that has worked really well. I have been really consistent and I am in general very happy with the performances, but I will never be entirely happy. Even when I win a race I always look back and think, 'what could have been better?' that's how I always try to look ahead and also for next year what can be improved."

Max Verstappen then went on to talk about the excitement the current battle has brought to the sport, saying:

"I think fighting against Lewis in general as been good for the sport. It's a young guy against the established world champion and I think it's just exciting. For me at the end of the day it doesn't matter if you are fighting against someone who is my age or the world champion. You know that both of them are great drivers. Some might have a bit more luck to have been in a good car for a longer time, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they are a great driver."

Both Hamilton and Verstappen got a taste of the brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the first practice session today.

Max Verstappen can deny Lewis Hamilton of record-breaking eighth win at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

With the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix underway, the championship is at a crucial point for both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as only eight points separate the two. Verstappen could clinch the title at the brand new Grand Prix if he manages to create a gap of 26-points heading into the last race in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1 @F1



can clinch the championship this weekend if he outscores Lewis Hamilton by 18 points



🇸🇦 AS IT STANDS 🏆👀 @Max33Verstappen can clinch the championship this weekend if he outscores Lewis Hamilton by 18 points #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 AS IT STANDS 🏆👀@Max33Verstappen can clinch the championship this weekend if he outscores Lewis Hamilton by 18 points#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 https://t.co/DS7FIyTdMN

With the recent form shown by Lewis Hamilton, the task will be cut out for Max Verstappen. With two back-to-back wins and a 'spicy' new power unit, Hamilton will try his best to deny Verstappen his first-ever title win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live as the first of the practice sessions is underway.

Edited by Anurag Changmai