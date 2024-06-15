Max Verstappen confesses approach from teams competing in the 24 hours of Le Mans

Max Verstappen has revealed that he has been contacted by teams that are taking part in the 24 hours of Le Mans. The driver has often talked about his interest in endurance racing and has often earmarked it as something he would want to do once his F1 career is over.

With the 24 hours of Le Mans taking place this weekend, the Red Bull driver was questioned about his views on taking part in the special race. The Dutch driver revealed that this is something he would want to do in the future and most importantly this was something for which he has already been approached by multiple teams. He did, however, feel that a few things with the hypercars needed to be sorted before he took the plunge.

Max Verstappen has competed in endurance races in sim events and talking about the preparation, the driver feels the sim experience would come in handy for something like this.

Talking to Motorsport, the driver said:

"Of course, you get contacted by certain people, but it has to come at the right time and in the right way. I don't want to rush into a decision either. With those new cars, I think it will take at least another one or two years before it's all better understood because at the end of the day, it is still a Balance of Performance story and that makes it difficult."

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an iconic race in which multiple F1 drivers have taken part in the past. The race has also been won by two current drivers on the grid, with Nico Hulkenberg winning with Porsche in 2015, and Fernando Alonso winning the race in 2018 and 2019.

Max Verstappen feels LeMans and F1 season can be done together

Max Verstappen was questioned if he would have to take time out of F1 to race in LeMans or if it is something that could be done together. The Dutch driver felt that slight adjustments in the scheduling and the calendar should be enough for him for to do both of them together over a season.

Nico Hulkenberg had also famously done both of these together in 2015 when he raced for Force India in F1 and competed for Porsche in WEC. Verstappen said:

"That depends fully on the preparation, whether it can be done in a good way or not. That's a bit the same as what I usually do on the simulator. I obviously wouldn't have driven that sim race during the Imola weekend if I couldn't prepare properly for it, but this time I could and therefore it was possible."

He added:

"Of course, you can't run Le Mans and Formula 1 in one weekend, but if it can be combined in a good way, then I think it can be done during the F1 season."

Max Verstappen racing in LeMans is going to certainly increase the level of excitement and anticipation around the event. The race is iconic and is termed legendary by many. Winning the event would be truly remarkable for anyone involved.