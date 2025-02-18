"Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, very similar to a couple of donkeys": When Horner drew a wild comparison for the drivers

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo had a heated moment in 2018 when they crashed into each other in Baku. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was unimpressed as he compared the teammates to a couple of donkeys in Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series.

That year, Red Bull Racing saw a young teenager, Verstappen, taking on experienced drivers with his raw pace and aggressive mindset. Horner was highly impressed with the Dutchman. However, he found himself at risk of losing another talented driver, Ricciardo. The crash in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix escalated the tensions brewing between the two racers.

During the 2018 race in Baku, both Red Bull teammates collided into each other, leading to a double DNF and costing the team crucial points. According to reports, Ricciardo and Verstappen were pulled up by Horner and Co in the debriefing room.

In 2019, Netflix released its first season of the F1 documentary 'Drive to Survive,' capturing Horner reflecting on the 2018 Baku incident. When the shot was filmed at his estate home, Horner saw a couple of donkeys and compared them to Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo:

“Max and Daniel, they are very similar to a couple of donkeys." [00:45]

His wife, Geri Halliwell, responded, saying:

"Sometimes they love each other, and sometimes they b*** each other."

"In fact, sometimes managing donkeys is easier than managing drivers," Horner added.

In the same episode, the team principal said that he was pissed with both drivers for committing a costly mistake, especially after they agreed to give each other space during pre-race briefing.

Eventually, Daniel Ricciardo lost faith in Red Bull Racing and decided to switch to Renault for the 2019 season. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly paired up with Max Verstappen in 2019 only to get replaced by Alex Albon mid-season.

Max Verstappen on Daniel Ricciardo's departure from F1

Daniel Ricciardo [L] Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fierce rivals during their partnership at Red Bull. However, the Dutchman carries a lot of respect for his former teammate.

Following Ricciardo's exit from Racing Bulls after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen opined that the former deserved a better farewell.

Talking to Motorsportweek, the four-time world champion said:

"I think it was quite clear for me, for Daniel, that that was the last race. From my side, I think it could have been handled a bit differently. Also for him, because he knew it, but if you can’t say it exactly, it’s a bit of a shame."

"He’s done a lot for F1; he’s won races, he has had incredible races, and yeah, I think he deserved a nicer, let’s say, exit.”

Ricciardo remains out of a seat for the 2025 season and will watch the season from the sidelines, whereas Max Verstappen will be defending his title for the fourth time in a row.

