Max Verstappen explains why Red Bull was not as dominant in Canada as it was in other races

Max Verstappen feels one of the major reasons why Red Bull was not as dominant in Canada as it tends to be on other tracks was because of the conditions. This season, the Austrian outfit has won every race and done so comfortably. The race in Canada was not too different as once again Max won without much of a challenge.

Having said that, while the challenge was not really there, it cannot be denied that the car was not as dominant. Unlike the 20 to 30 seconds gap from the chasing pack that Max Verstappen has pulled out for fun, that was not the case this time around. This time around we had a gap of less than 15 seconds covering the podium finishers.

As quoted by motorsport.com, Max Verstappen revealed that one of the reasons behind Red Bull's lack of dominance was the colder temperatures. The colder temperatures meant generating tire temperatures in the tires was going to be tough and that worked against Red Bull. Max said:

"We changed the car on quite a bit compared to Friday, so I didn't really know how it would feel today, but luckily it went in the right direction. I think it was quite tough today to keep the tyres in the right window. They were always running quite cold, so we had to push actually quite hard on the tyre."

He added:

"With low grip it was not the easiest and most straightforward. But everything went well. Just the hard tyre probably was a bit of a limitation because of the harder compound, so it was even harder to keep the tyre temps."

Winning the race with a 10-second advantage is a positive: Max Verstappen

Looking back at the race, Verstappen was quite positive with the outcome as he felt that despite the car not being in the window, the team could win the race by such a margin. He said:

"I think we know that our car normally is very good on when it's high deg compared to other cars. Today probably you would've needed a car which is a bit harder on the tyre to keep the temperatures in. It's probably not been our best race today. But still to win by nine seconds I think shows that we have a great car. "

Max Verstappen now leads the championship by 69 points as he heads to Austria, a track as good as home for Red Bull and their fans. The driver will be hoping to continue his streak at a venue where he has been very dominant in the past.

