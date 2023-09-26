"Max Verstappen is massively overrated" - When F1 pundit dismissed the hype around the reigning F1 world champion

F1 pundit Sam Collins called Max Verstappen overrated back in 2016 before hailing some of the latter's moves in the Brazilian GP that year.

The Dutch driver burst on the scene in the 2015 season. The 17-year-old Verstappen impressed everyone with his performances in his rookie season with Toro Rosso.

However, after moving to Red Bull in the mid-season of 2016, Max Verstappen announced himself to the world with some eye-catching performances. After his P3 finish in Sao Paulo in torrential conditions, while appearing on Sky Sports, Sam Collins said:

"It is not one of the best. I'm not one of Max's biggest fans, I think he's massively overrated. He's got no finesse to his driving, he gets in the car and it is like a PlayStation game for him - he doesn't really understand what he is doing."

"I'm on the side of people like Vettel who just think he's a bit out of control, but in Brazil, some of the moves he made were just sensational. That is one of the best drives I've seen him produce," he added.

Max Verstappen analyzes Red Bull's record-breaking 2023 season

The Dutch driver stated that it has been an incredible season for Red Bull so far in 2023 after they wrapped up the constructors title in Suzuka courtesy of his 13th win of the season.

Max Verstappen congratulated the whole team on the achievement and even credited the team members who weren't present at the track, recognizing their hard work. He said:

"It's just an incredible season for everyone involved within the team and yeah, just very proud to be a part of it but also very proud to be working with all of these amazing people here at the track but also especially back at the factory as well."

"These people you might not see at the track but they are also doing a lot of hard work to make sure that our cars are always in the best shape, get developed throughout the year, and also be best prepared for the year after," Verstappen added.

With six races still to go, there is a possibility that Max Verstappen and Red Bull will target to win each one of them so that they can close out the year like how they started.

They would also look to start the 2024 season on the back of their record-breaking year in 2023 to once again set the pace from the front.