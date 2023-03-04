Max Verstappen 'positively surprised' to be on pole position for 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen admitted to being 'positively surprised' after clinching pole position for the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP.

The Dutchman claimed his 21st pole position in the sport on what was his father's 51st birthday. It came after a tough week in practice where he was not the fastest driver outright, something he has been accustomed to for most of 2022.

While speaking to former F1 driver David Coulthard during his post-session interview in parc ferme, Max Verstappen was asked to share his thoughts. He was also asked to surmise how his father might have felt about his performance. The reigning champion replied:

"I hope he was watching. I am pretty sure he was watching. I think it has been a bit of a tough start to the weekend yesterday and today, really not finding my rhythm. Luckily in qualifying, I think we managed to put the best pieces together and of course, I am very happy to be on pole. For the whole team coming off last year and again having such a strong car with Checo up there as well. It is amazing and I am looking forward to tomorrow."

When asked to explain how the RB19 felt in comparison to its predecessor, now that we are one more year ahead in the evolution of this new era of F1, Verstappen said:

"I think compared to last year, everyone knows a bit more about what they are doing with the car. So naturally, I think you already start off better and more competitive and the changes, I think, slowed down the car a bit but we are still going faster. So, that is, of course, a great thing to see. I think again throughout the year, you will see everyone increasing their performance again a lot and that is the beautiful thing about Formula 1."

When Max Verstappen was asked if he expected to be on pole ahead of the likes of Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso, the 25-year-old said he was surprised:

"I was actually positively surprised to be on pole after the struggles I had in practice. That's a positive. Normally our race car is better, so let's see."

Red Bull RB19 well suited to both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, claims Dr Helmut Marko

Red Bull's new RB19 has been developed to suit both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, according to the team's advisor Dr Helmut Marko.

Dr Marko is a retired Austrian racing driver now plying his trade as an advisor to the Red Bull team. He is also in charge of their world-class junior drivers' program, which has given us the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz, among others.

The RB19 broke covers at pre-season testing in Bahrain and appeared to pick up where its dominant predecessor left off after claiming 17 wins in 2022.

Verstappen was the fastest driver on the first day of testing. Perez was the fastest driver of the entire session with his lap of 1:30.305 on the final day. This shows that both drivers appear to be comfortable in the cockpit of the RB19.

Dr Marko explained that this was down to the team learning from last season and developing a car that could play to the strengths of both their drivers.

In an interview with Sky Sports Germany, the veteran Austrian said:

"We had a car last year that 'Checo' (Sergio Perez) did very well with at the beginning, and after it was developed further, Max (Verstappen) had been happier and happier. The difference is Max loves a strong front end, really biting. Checo is a little different. He wants a more docile car. We seem to have found a solution here now that lets both drivers play out their qualities."

Max Verstappen will now start Sunday's 2023 F1 Bahrain GP on pole with Perez in P2 for Red Bull's first front-row lockout of the circuit. Should Verstappen win, he will be the first driver since Nico Rosberg in 2015-16 to win a season finale and the following season's opening race consecutively.

