"Sometimes we did hate each other" - Max Verstappen on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 season

Max Verstappen feels the respect between Lewis Hamilton and him remains high, despite the two of them “sometimes hating each other” during the 2021 season.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC after celebrating his maiden F1 world championship at Red Bull’s base in Milton Keynes, Verstappen said:

"Sometimes we did hate each other, but that's fine. That's the competitive spirit of both of us. He is an incredible driver. You look each other in the eye. You don't say a lot, but you do relate a lot and you really appreciate the fight."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen Felt really good to come home to a factory of World Champions 🟠



Thank you to everyone for the warm welcome today and more importantly for your hard work over the past year 🙏

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton put in stellar performances throughout the 2021 season, fighting for the F1 world championship. The driving duo have been inseparable on track throughout the season, finishing 14 races together on the podium.

Their intense rivalry this season has also led to escalating tensions between them and their teams off track. It was heightened after the pair’s controversial collisions in Britain and Italy.

However, shortly after the season’s conclusion at Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton offered his congratulations to Max Verstappen and Red Bull in person. Max Verstappen praised Lewis Hamilton as a “great sportsman”.

Max Verstappen feels Lewis Hamilton’s comments about the race being “manipulated” are emotional and “normal”

Max Verstappen feels that Lewis Hamilton’s comments about the race being “manipulated” on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, came at a time “when emotions were running high”.

When asked about his reactions to Hamilton’s comments on the BBC interview, Verstappen said:

“Of course, emotions have been very high across this season so I think that's normal.”

The controversial safety car restart on lap 57, allowed Max Verstappen on newer soft tires to overtake Lewis Hamilton, who was on 40 laps old medium tires. Hamilton expressed his frustration at losing the win (and the championship) on the very last lap of the Grand Prix. He claimed that the race was being “manipulated” over his team radio.

For the majority of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton had enough pace to keep Max Verstappen at bay. However, his team’s decision to protect track position at all costs put him in a difficult position when the race was interrupted by a safety car period on lap 53.

