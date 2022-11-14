Dutch F1 star Max Verstappen has sealed his second F1 world championship title this year after clinching his first title in the finale of 2021. Two championship victories are a good reason to celebrate, but his garage offers a lot to celebrate too.

We are talking about the amazing car collection the famous Red Bull star has accumulated over the years. His collection is truly stunning and has many gems that any petrolhead would like to take for a ride around a racing track.

Here, we have gathered the most amazing cars from Verstappen's collection, so without further ado, let's dive in.

Aston Martin Vantage and Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Drives First Laps at Circuit Zandvoort in an Aston Martin

Aston Martin is a world-famous brand and has been associated with the Red Bull F1 team for years. Max Verstappen used to have an Aston Martin DB11 in his garage, but he later updated it to an Aston Martin Vantage (2018).

This amazing piece of engineering can reach a top speed of 310 km/h (195mph). Not quite as fast as the driver's F1 car, but the speed is still very impressive. The Vantage weighs only 1,530 kg, which is one secret to its speed.

After the Vantage, Verstappen added another amazing Aston Martin to his collection: the DBS Superleggera. This supercar has a 5.2 L twin-turbo V12 engine that helps it go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. The engine produces 725 hp (PS) and the car costs around 350,000 euros.

People may associate Aston Martin with secret agent James Bond thanks to the 007 films. However, nowadays Aston Martin is associated with the Dutch F1 driver as well.

Ferrari Monza SP2

Although Ferrari is Max Verstappen's arch-rival on Formula 1 tracks, this has not stopped him from adding a road Ferrari to his car collection. The Ferrari Monza SP2 (and SP1) is truly an amazing piece of engineering. It has a 6.5 L V12 engine that produces 810 hp (PS) and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Monza SP2 is a limited-production sports car and of course Max Verstappen added one to his collection. He also has a Ferrari 488 Pista in his collection.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche is a dream car for many petrolheads and this seems to be the case for Max Verstappen too, owning a Porsche 911 GT3 RS in his car collection. On the other hand, what would a sports car collection be without a Porsche anyway?

The 911 GT3 RS has a six-cylinder engine that produces 525 hp (PS) and has a top speed of 296 km/h. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. This car is a must-have for any car enthusiast if the bank account can afford to take the hit: and Max Verstappen's sure can.

Renault R.S.01

This may surprise many, but Max Verstappen's collection has a Renault too! This dates back to a Renault event at which the F1 driver drove the car. He enjoyed the car so much that he added one to his collection!

The car is fast and sporty (top speed is over 300 km/h), though it is not the most expensive car in the collection. The design of this car took five months and it is soft on the eye. One should also note that this is one of the few racing cars that are not based on road cars.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

This is probably the most amazing car in Max Verstappen's collection. Yes, it is another Aston Martin, but not any Aston: this is the Valkyrie, a limited-produced hybrid sports car. It has a naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12 engine and an electric motor, which was developed with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

This car has 1,160 horsepower (hp) and it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. The Valkyrie's top speed is a stunning 405 km/h. The main competitor to this car is the Mercedes-AMG ONE, so one could say the rivalry between the teams extends beyond the grid.

