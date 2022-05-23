Max Verstappen says on-track fight with George Russell was 'really cool' after 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Max Verstappen found his on-track battle with George Russell at the Spanish GP to be enjoyable. Despite his frustration at the DRS not working, the 24-year-old admitted to relishing a battle with the Mercedes driver.

Speaking at the FIA post-race press conference, the Red Bull driver called his battle with Russell "cool." He said:

“I was a bit frustrated at the time, because I couldn’t get him because of the DRS issues. But the fight itself, I think was really cool. Also, I think that lap where I did go on the inside and then George went around the outside, but then I was on the outside of Turn 3 again, I think that was a really cool fight. Yeah, I look back at it and I’ll smile now. At the time, of course, I was a little bit frustrated. But it was a really good and tough battle, I think.”

Verstappen suffered from DRS issues during the race, allowing the Briton to stay ahead of him for most of it.

Max Verstappen termed his battle with George Russell as ‘hard racing’

While there was a bit of weaving on Russell's behalf, which was not permitted, Max Verstappen felt it was part of 'hard racing'. Relieved at not having had a racing incident or clash with the Mercedes driver, the Dutchman felt he would have defended similarly to Russell if he was in the other driver's position.

Upon being asked if the battle was fair, the Red Bull driver replied by saying:

“I think maybe they were looking at the moving a bit, the weaving.. ah, Turn 3, because of leaving one car width? Yeah, luckily nothing happened. I mean, there was a bit of grip on the outside, so I’m okay with it. I think it was hard racing. And of course, I went around the outside but I’m also in the blind spot of George, so I think he didn’t even really notice where I was exactly, right? Well, for sure you knew that I was there, but it’s always hard to fully give a car’s width there because it’s a fast corner, you’re drifting wide. So if I was in George’s position, I would have probably done the same, so it’s just how we are, I think.”

Despite Russell's brave defense against both the Red Bulls, ultimately, the W13's pace was no match for the RB18's. While the Dutchman went on to take victory, the Mercedes driver had to content himself with a P3 podium finish.

After the Spanish GP, Max Verstappen and Red Bull lead both the World Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. Despite having some issues that cropped up over the weekend, both the team and driver have managed to utilize the opportunities available in the race, resulting in a massive points haul.

Catch Max Verstappen and Red Bull next weekend in Monaco.

