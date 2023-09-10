Max Verstappen: What F1 records does he hold?

Whether you hate him or love him, there is no denying that Max Verstappen has achieved the status of one of the greatest F1 drivers in the history of the sport. Though he has not dominated the sport and become as legendary as Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher, it is safe to say that he could soon be considered on that level.

Despite what anyone thinks of Max Verstappen, F1 is a technical sport where numbers and statistics do not lie. The Red Bull star's growing legacy can be seen in the world records that he currently holds in the sport.

Every F1 world record Max Verstappen currently holds

#1 Youngest driver to start an F1 race and take part in an F1 session

Max Verstappen took part in a practice session at the 2014 F1 Japanese GP when he was only 17 years and three days old. This made him the youngest driver to participate in an F1 race weekend. Later on, he drove in his first race at the 2015 F1 Australian GP when he was only 17 years and 166 days old. At the time, he replaced Jean-Eric Vergne in the Toro Rosso team (now known as AlphaTauri).

#2 Youngest driver to score points

Since he was the youngest to get into Formula 1, the Dutchman also became the youngest to score points during a race weekend. Verstappen ended up in P7 at the 2015 F1 Malaysian GP and scored six points at the age of 17 years and 180 days. He beat Daniil Kvyat, who held that record previously.

#3 Youngest driver to lead a race, score a podium finish, and win an F1 race

Max Verstappen was quickly promoted to the Red Bull Racing team just after a year of being in Toro Rosso, and this gamble to give a seat to a youngster paid off massively.

When he was only 18 years and 228 days old, the Dutchman won the 2016 F1 Spanish GP and broke three world records in F1. He became the youngest to lead an F1 race, the youngest to get on the podium, and the youngest to win an F1 race. This performance from him was extremely impressive, especially considering that it was his first race with Red Bull Racing.

#4 Youngest driver to set the fastest lap

While he was able to break three world records in the 2016 F1 Spanish GP, he ended up in second place in the qualifying session. However, he became the youngest driver to set the fastest lap in the sport at the 2016 F1 Brazilian GP. When he was 19 years and 44 days old, Max Verstappen set a blistering lap around the Interlagos in wet conditions, which clocked 1:25.305.

#5 Youngest driver to achieve a Grand Slam

Even though Verstappen was breaking records for being the youngest at every F1 activity back in his early days, it took him quite some time to get a Grand Slam finish. A Grand Slam or Grand Chelem consists of getting the pole position, winning the race, and setting the fastest lap of the race in a single Grand Prix. When he was 23 years and 277 days old, he raced in the 2021 F1 Austrian GP and achieved all three of them, making him the youngest to do so.

#6 Most podium finishes in a year

Max Verstappen gradually started breaking longer and more difficult records in Formula 1, especially in 2021, when he was in an intense title battle with Lewis Hamilton. In the 2021 F1 season, he stood on 18 podiums throughout the season, which was quite impressive.

#7 Most points in a single season

After clinching his first World Championship after one of the most controversial and intense title battles with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen took away a record that Lewis Hamilton held for quite some time. In 2022, the Red Bull star was so dominant that he scored the most points in a single season, totaling up to 454.

#8 Most wins in a single season

In the same 2022 F1 season, he broke another record for most race wins in a single season, which was previously held by both Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel (13). In 2022, Max Verstappen won 15 races and dominated the field. There is a strong chance that he could extend his record in 2023.

#9 Most consecutive race wins in a single season

Winning several races in a season is one thing, but winning them back-to-back is mind-blowing. In the 2023 F1 season, Max Verstappen broke Sebastian Vettel's record of nine race wins in a row, and extended it to 10 at the Italian GP. By the looks of things, it is very much possible that he could extend this record even more.