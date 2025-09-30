"Maybe God is with him, but he is not God": 5 iconic Max Verstappen quotes from his career

Max Verstappen has now been an F1 driver for over a decade and has managed to secure four drivers' world championships to solidify his legacy in the sport. But it is also the Dutchman's unapologetic and aggressive nature that will be remembered by the fans even years after he leaves the paddock. Let's take a look at 5 iconic Verstappen quotes that showcase his personality.

Ever since his early days in F1, Max Verstappen has never lacked self-belief. This is reflected in his words throughout his career, beginning from the start in 2015. Here are 5 iconic quotes from the reigning F1 world champion's career.

5 iconic quotes by Max Verstappen

#1 "Maybe God is with him, but he is not God"

Max Verstappen was looking to mount a challenge against Lewis Hamilton during the 2020 season, with the Briton going for a seventh world title. Speaking before the season started, Verstappen dropped what is arguably his most iconic quote when asked about Hamilton's dominance in F1.

"Lewis is very good, he is definitely one of the best out there, but he is not God. Maybe God is with him, but he is not God." (via Sky Sports)

Hamilton did go on to win a record-equalling seventh title in 2020, with Verstappen's Red Bull not good enough to compete with the Mercedes.

#2 "As a driver, you always have to believe that you are the best"

In 2021, Max Verstappen finally got the opportunity to fight Hamilton for the drivers' title. Ahead of the Azerbaijan GP that year, the Red Bull man was actually leading the title race.

When asked before the race in Baku if he believes he is the best, and can beat Hamilton, Verstappen gave a straightforward response.

"As a driver, you always have to believe that you are the best. And do I? Of course."

At the end of the season, Verstappen was the one who lifted the drivers' title, ending Hamilton's reign in F1, and beginning his own.

#3 "If you start doubting yourself like that, thinking, maybe there is a reason you’re thinking that"

Back in 2018, Max Verstappen explained that he never had doubts over his ability, and insinuated that maybe only those who are not good enough have such thoughts.

"I was never one of those kids saying: ‘Is it all going to be all right?’ If you start doubting yourself like that, thinking: ‘Am I good enough?’ – maybe there is a reason you’re thinking that.” (via The Guardian)

This once again showcased the mental strength Verstappen had, even as a teenager back then.

#4 "It would be better to stay home if you don’t believe you can do it"

Back in 2019, Verstappen explained that there would be no point for him to compete in F1 if he didn't believe he could beat the quickest drivers in the sport at the time, namely Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

When asked if he truly believes he can beat the two if given the car, he replied:

"It would be stupid not to think like that. It would be better to stay home if you don’t believe you can do it. Of course it sounds arrogant to think like that but it would be stupid not to.” (via The Guardian)

By 2025, Verstappen has already outdone Vettel's numbers in F1. He also went toe-to-toe with Hamilton for his first drivers' title in 2021, and came out triumphant.

#5 "If my mum had balls, she would be my dad"

The most recent addition to a long list of iconic quotes by Verstappen, the 4x world champion showcased his humorous side while speaking about Lando Norris' first F1 win at the 2024 Miami GP.

When asked if he would have beaten Norris if not for a mid-race safety car which favored the Briton, Verstappen replied hilariously, saying:

“I mean it’s always if, if, if right? If my mum had balls she would be my dad!”

After over a decade in F1, Max Verstappen has four world championships, 67 race wins, and 46 pole positions. He has become Red Bull's most successful ever driver, and is now third in the list of most Grand Prix wins in the sport's history. The 28-year-old is also still not done, competing at the top of the field for the foreseeable future.

