“Maybe there is a little jealousy. Nice for Netflix? That doesn’t really matter to me": When Max Verstappen took a cheeky dig at Lewis Hamilton

At the peak of Max Verstappen's dominance, during the 2023 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton claimed that he had stronger teammates than the Dutchman in his F1 career. The Red Bull driver took a cheeky dig in response, wondering if his rival was a little jealous of his dominance.

Ad

Verstappen was on the verge of creating history by becoming the first driver ever to win 10 races in a row at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton downplayed this before the race and also claimed that he had tougher opponents in his F1 career than Verstappen.

Prior to the race in Singapore, Verstappen responded to the media, saying that it was disrespectful towards his teammates in the past. The driver also pointed out the irony in Hamilton's claim, saying that all of his previous teammates outqualified Hamilton at the Italian GP.

Ad

Trending

Verstappen also took a sly dig at Hamilton, questioning if the Briton was a little jealous.

"In my opinion, it doesn't have to be about other people's teammates. It's about your own performance, how you perform in your race weekends and how you work together with your team. The rest is secondary," said Verstappen.

"Maybe there is a little jealousy. Nice for Netflix? That doesn't really matter to me," he added.

Ad

Verstappen started his 10-race winning streak at the 2023 Miami GP, which stretched till the Italian GP. The subsequent Singapore GP was an uncharacteristically poor race for Red Bull in 2023, but Verstappen won the next nine races as well after it, stretching his streak into 2024.

The 2023 Singapore GP, won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, was the only race in which Red Bull didn't win that year.

"It's Max's period": Lewis Hamilton about Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton claimed that it was Max Verstappen's "period" of dominance when speaking about the reigning world champion's dominant display in 2023. The 7x world champion explained how Verstappen and Red Bull had done a better job than any other team.

Ad

Speaking to The BBC, ahead of the 2023 British GP, Hamilton explained that Verstappen was enjoying a purple patch, just like himself, Michael Schumacher, and Sebastian Vettel in the past.

"I had it, and I was really, really, fortunate to have it here with this team [Mercedes]. Michael had it, Seb had it, and now it’s Max’s period," said Hamilton.

Ad

"We just did a better job, and that’s where Max is. You can’t take it away from them."

Max Verstappen won 34 out of the 44 races that were held in the 2022 and 2023 F1 seasons. Sergio Perez also won four races in this period, meaning Red Bull only lost out on six race wins in these two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More