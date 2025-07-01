"Me cocky?": When a young Charles Leclerc snapped back at an online troll

With the next race at Silverstone lining up for the F1 paddock, Charles Leclerc's early days on social media once again made a comeback. In his rookie F2 championship season, the Monegasque had won his fifth race of the season around the fabled track and shared a post on Facebook. Replying to it, an online troll urged Leclerc to be a bit more grounded. He then lashed back at the supposed fan for how he was unable to comprehend his victory post.

Leclerc had an incredible F2 campaign. The Ferrari driver won seven races on the way to claiming the junior title and had amassed a massive lead in the drivers' standings midway through the season, owing to his clean slate earlier in the year.

The Monegasque had secured the pole position for the race in Britain around Silverstone, but was hindered by reliability problems during the race. Despite this, he was able to claim his fifth winners' crown of the season with a decent eight-plus second gap at the checkered flag.

Ecstatic after securing the race win, Leclerc made a post on his Facebook celebrating the victory:

"Warm Up Lap : Brakes on fire 🔥 Lap 7 : Engine on fire 🔥SEASONNNN Lost the mirror 😬 Lap 28 : 5th WIN OF THE SEASONNNN 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆"

However, one netizen found the post as being "cocky" and deemed the young driver to let his driving do the talking:

"Great driver but you're getting cocky with your boastful posts. Be humble, do your talking on track and let the motorsport journalists praise your achievements. No one likes a self-centred sportsman."

Witnessing the troll's comment, Charles Leclerc slammed back at him and wrote:

"Me cocky ? 🤔 I was just trying to make my posts more fun. Anyway, shame you didn't understand it ! 😬"

Meanwhile, Leclerc is a revered driver in F1 and the lead driver for Ferrari in the Drivers' standings.

Charles Leclerc admits he misses the feeling of winning

Charles Leclerc at the podium for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Though Charles Leclerc has had an easier time in comparison to his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, driving the Ferrari SF-25, he has yet to score a victory this season. In the 11 race weekends held so far, only four drivers have been able to win a Grand Prix.

After claiming his fourth podium of the season at the Austrian GP, the 27-year-old talked about how he missed the feeling of winning and claimed he would do anything to return to the top step of the podium in the post-race press conference. He said, via Formula1:

"I'm missing it too. So, I'll give it all to try and be back on the top step of the podium. Obviously, this is our main priority. The whole team deserves it, and hopefully it will be at the next race in Silverstone. We’ll give it all."

Leclerc has amassed 119 points and sits fifth in the interim drivers' standings.

