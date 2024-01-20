Meet Emmie Jones, Red Bull Racing’s first female mechanic

Emmie Jones became the first female mechanic in the Red Bull F1 team as she joined them from rival Mercedes.

F1 has focused on making the grid and the paddock more diverse and giving opportunities to women to join and excel in the sport. While modern F1 has yet to see a full-time female driver, the paddock has been pretty diverse, with women even in leadership positions.

While speaking with Build for Athletes, Emmie Jones spoke about her journey of becoming a mechanic in the Red Bull F1 team. She was previously associated with the Mercedes F1 team where she was a technician. Jones said:

"To be the first female Oracle Red Bull Racing mechanic is a pretty big achievement for me and I'm very proud to be it. Hopefully, it can inspire a lot more to follow in my footsteps."

"I've always wanted to be a mechanic, being surrounded by engines throughout my life with my brother and my father, so yeah. Being within an F1 team was sort of like the pinnacle. It's where you want to be. Everyone wants to be the best at whatever they do, so it was definitely my main goal."

Mercedes unbothered by Red Bull and AlphaTauri's close association in 2024

Mercedes technical director James Allison said he was not completely aware of the nature of the relationship between Red Bull and its sister team AlphaTauri heading into the 2024 season.

However, Allison pointed out that he was aware of the rules and the extent of parts that can be shared between a manufacturer and a customer team. He said (via Motorsport.com):

“I’m not entirely sure what the nature of the relationships between those two teams is, but I am clear on what the rules are. And it is that other than the very limited part of the car where you are permitted to supply parts, and therefore a certain amount of technical data alongside those parts, in every other respect the rules are very tight about not passing on anything that could be regarded as intellectual property from one team to another."

He added:

“The way that rule is written is very broad and very powerful, and it pretty much makes any communication not permitted.”

It will be fascinating to see if the dynamic between Red Bull and its sister team becomes an issue during the 2024 campaign.