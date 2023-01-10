Mercedes boss claims Lewis Hamilton has “no reason” to quit the Silver Arrows as Toto Wolff provides vital contract update

Agreeing on terms with Lewis Hamilton to extend his Mercedes contract is on team principal Toto Wolff's to-do list, the Austrian has revealed.

Hamilton moved to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and has had a hugely successful stint with the team, winning six drivers’ titles and helping the team to eight successive constructors’ crowns from 2014 to 2021.

His two-year contract with Mercedes, signed in 2021, expires at the end of the 2023 season. But Toto Wolff is in no hurry to get Hamilton to agree to a new contract as he believes the Briton will stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on an episode of the Beyond The Grid podcast, Wolff said:

“Well, the job list is pretty long [with] what’s needed to be done! Certainly, Lewis’s contract is one of the topics that we will tackle over the winter, but there is no firm deadline.”

He added:

“Absolutely [confident]. Lewis is part of the team, and the team is part of Lewis. [There’s] no reason not to continue.”

Formula 1 @F1



Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is confident the seven-time world champion will sign a new contract beyond 2023



#F1



f1.com/Wolff_HAMContr… "Lewis is part of the team, and the team is part of Lewis"Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is confident the seven-time world champion will sign a new contract beyond 2023 "Lewis is part of the team, and the team is part of Lewis"Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is confident the seven-time world champion will sign a new contract beyond 2023#F1 f1.com/Wolff_HAMContr…

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing broke Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' domination in 2021. The Dutchman edged out the Brit to the F1 title that year, before dominating the entire grid and defending his title with ease in 2022.

Wolff believes it has made Hamilton hungrier for more success.

“I think one of his strengths is that he’s always hungry, he’s always eager. He’s a great sportsman, but he’s also someone that’s extremely driven and determined,” Wolff summed up.

Lewis Hamilton hopes for a five-way team battle for F1 title in 2023

While Red Bull Racing are expected to be challenged by Mercedes and Ferrari in the 2023 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton hopes that the trio will be pushed by two of the 'midfield' teams.

He told the official F1 website last year:

“I hope that it's more than a two-way battle next year. I hope there's at least three of us. If not, surprisingly, maybe more. Like, why can't McLaren be there? We'll see. Or even Alpine’s been doing amazing. So, we'll see.”

Lewis Hamilton also hopes that the Silver Arrows can get involved in the F1 title battle from the start in the upcoming season.

“I'd like to think that we're going to be the ones that are competing with them and being able to beat them [Red Bull] again, I do believe that for sure,” said Hamilton as last season neared its conclusion.

He added:

“But I really hope that Ferrari are strong in the following years. They've definitely had a difficult year but there's been some strong signs, obviously, that you've seen this year, which has been nice to see. And it's been nice to see Ferrari doing well again."

Poll : 0 votes