Mercedes boss Toto Wolff likens Felipe Massa's legal case on Lewis Hamilton's first F1 title to a 'telenovela or a soap opera'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Felipe Massa might not have a case to challenge the 2008 championship outcome. The Austrian felt it was "like watching a soap opera" and did not believe there would be any ramifications on the result of the 2008 championship.

Speaking ahead of the Singapore GP in the team principal’s press conference, Wolff admitted watching the Massa situation unfold with intrigue. However, a day later, when asked how much he would be compelled to take action if Massa were to succeed, the Mercedes boss doubted that possibility.

Commenting on Massa’s legal proceedings and their impact on their own Abu Dhabi championship situation, the Mercedes boss said:

“I don't think he has a case, to be honest. We're signing up to sporting regulations. They're very clear, you're committing to it, you are a licence holder and if everybody were to open up situations, then the sport would be in disarray. And especially when you look at the full championships, there's so many things that have an influence whether you win or lose that I don't see the case, to be honest.

"On the civil case side, I don't know if they evaluate whether there is some damages that could be claimed. I think, reputationally, we are in a difficult position. Well, what is it.. for me it is just like watching a telenovela or soap opera panning out in front of me.”

With revelations about the 2008 F1 championship unfolding, Massa has launched a legal investigation into changing the championship outcome. If he were to succeed, it would influence many more situations in the sport over the years which Wolff feels could put the sport in a difficult position.

Mercedes boss feels it is too early to anticipate whether the technical directive has impacted Red Bull

Toto Wolff felt it is difficult to understand whether the new technical directive passed by the FIA has impacted Red Bull’s performance in Singapore.

The Mercedes team boss felt that one would have to wait until Japan to understand whether the new directive had slowed down their dominant rival.

In Monza, the Austrian had joked that maybe the new directive could slow down their Milton Keynes squad, but in Singapore, he felt it was too early to draw that conclusion.

Asked if the new technical directive was the reason for Red Bull’s performance slump in Singapore, the Mercedes boss replied:

“It's so difficult. We have one set of data now and that is Friday and Saturday in Singapore and tomorrow is a race and then we're going to totally different track where that plays a role.

"So let's wait. We've seen those one-offs with Mercedes in the past and that's why I'd rather now concentrate on us and what we can deliver tomorrow then think too much about whether that could have had an effect.”

He added:

“It is early days to say whether that had an impact. Let's wait for Suzuka.”

FIA had introduced a technical directive, one which banned the use of any flexible elements in the bodywork of the car. It addressed the use of moving elements in the front wings and the rear beam wings. Teams were asked to make the needful changes in Singapore which all complied with.

While Mercedes had only minor changes to be made, Red Bull’s changes have severely impacted their overall balance and performance, particularly at the Marina Bay circuit. Both drivers were knocked out of the second session of qualifying in a shock elimination, resulting in one of their worst performances of the season.