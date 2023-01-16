Mercedes boss Toto Wolff remains skeptical of Andretti Global's F1 entry, claims it 'may or may not be beneficial' for the sport

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was not particularly thrilled with the news of Andretti forming a partnership with General Motors as part of their plans to enter F1 in the near future. The general reaction to the news has been rather unenthusiastic.

Nonetheless, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been quite supportive of the prospect of the two organizations coming together to form a team.

However, as reported by RacingNews365.com, the Mercedes boss said:

"With Cadillac and GM... that's a statement. Them joining forces with Andretti is definitely a positive. It gives it another angle that may or may not be beneficial for Formula One. Nobody would ever question GM's or Cadillac's pedigree in motorsport, and as a global auto company."

Andretti Cadillac Racing is still awaiting approval but has plans to enter F1 in 2026 when the new engine regulations are set to be brought in.

James Vowles' exit from Mercedes has not created a sudden "big weakness" in the team

Williams announced this month that former Mercedes engineer James Vowles will be replacing Jost Capito as team principal in 2023. With the news, Toto Wolff has confirmed that the Silver Arrows' strategy team remains strong in its structure.

Vowles has been a part of the team ever since its inception over two decades ago. He's played a significant role in the success enjoyed by Mercedes in their years of domination. While Wolff praised the Briton for all the work he has done for the team, he emphasized that the team has been prepared for the possibility of his departure for some time.

As reported by Autosport, Wolff said:

“We have an extremely talented team of strategists. We have nine people, some very senior, that are not always on the front line, and some that have grown within the organisation. They have flown the air plane now alone in the last six months, and before that already very much just under James's supervision."

"So I feel very comfortable in the structure going forward. And it’s not that suddenly a big weakness has been created.”

The Silver Arrows finished third in the 2022 F1 World Championship and only managed to secure a single race win all year long.

