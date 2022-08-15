Mercedes’ car ‘biggest opponent’ for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2022

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims that the team's 2022 challenger has been the 'biggest opponent' for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell this season. The Austrian team principal said that the two drivers have been considerably hindered by their own car in 2022, as opposed to other drivers posing a threat.

Wolff is convinced Mercedes has the best driver pairing on the grid, with Hamilton and Russell showing their world-class consistency whenever the car under them allows it. The German team has struggled all season long, unable to claim the top step of the podium so far in 2022. The opening period of the season saw the team struggle with immense porpoising issues, leading to its drivers having to fight for points, let alone podium finishes. The team has since solved its bouncing issues and is now within a hair's breadth of its first win in 2022.

When asked if a lack of competition has led to the cooperation between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Mercedes' Toto Wolff told Motorsport.com:

"I think the biggest opponent for George and Lewis was the car, not the teammate or other drivers. And this, to answer the question, has certainly been beneficial in some respects. They used different solutions and setups, even a lot on some occasions, with the aim of exchanging impressions and useful information to get out of the situation we experienced. When the objectives become races and championships, I will be able to tell you if the respect I see today between the two will remain a predominant factor."

Mercedes boss believes Lewis Hamilton can become a ten-time world champion

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reckons Lewis Hamilton could become a ten-time world champion if he gets the right car. Hamilton was on course to become an eight-time world champion in the last race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, but fell short after the controversial last-lap drama. However, in an interaction with the Italian edition of Motorsport.com, Wolff said that Hamilton should be proud of the seven titles he has already won and appears to be good for more.

Wolff told the Italian edition of Motorsport.com:

"Of course, he would have been the only driver to hold this record, but I think he can be equally proud of having seven titles as Michael (Schumacher has). I think this achievement is also definitely historic and important. But the goal is to get back to the right performance soon, and if we get back to providing Lewis with a good car, why only think about eight world titles? Why not 10?"

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 The season's not done just yet Rest up W13The season's not done just yet Rest up W13 😌 The season's not done just yet 👊 https://t.co/TA4ZmlG4Ld

However, as it stands, the seven-time world champion is yet to win a race in 2022. The driver came within a hand's reach at the 2022 British GP but missed out in the closing stages of the race. The Briton has appeared on the podium more times than Charles Leclerc, who currently sits in P2 in the Driver Standings. With nine races yet to be raced, there is still plenty of time for the world champion to put on yet another stellar show for Mercedes fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi