Mercedes vs. Red Bull: Which team is winning the championship after Qatar Grand Prix?

Mercedes F1 team's lead over the Red Bull F1 team has been reduced to five points after the Qatar Grand Prix held at the Losail International Circuit. While Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the race, teammate Valtteri Bottas was forced to retire, costing the team some valuable points.

Adding to Mercedes' woes, Red Bull F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing second and fourth places in the Qatar Grand Prix further reduced the points gap between the two teams. The constructors' title is still led by Mercedes, who have a total of 546.5 points, while Red Bull F1 trails in second with 541.5 points.

In the fight for third place in the constructor's championship, Ferrari have comfortably built a gap over rivals McLaren to 39.5 points following the Qatar Grand Prix. The Maranello-based team has a total of 297.5 points while the squad from Woking has 258 points.

Alpine F1 team have pulled out a lead of 25 points over Alpha Tauri to hold fifth place in the standings, with third and fifth place finishes secured by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon at the Qatar Grand Prix. The French outfit have a total of 137 points while Red Bull F1's sister squad is in sixth place with a total of 112 points.

Aston Martin is seventh in the championship standings with a total of 77 points. They are followed by Williams F1 in eighth place with a total of 23 points.

The Alfa Romeo F1 team are in ninth place with a total of 11 points, while the Haas F1 team bring up the tail end, unable to score a single point so far into 2021. With two more races left on the calendar after the Qatar Grand Prix, the only places in the championship that are being contested are first and second.

Mathematically, third place can still be contested, however, with two races left on the calendar, it is highly unlikely McLaren will manage to surge back to third place. As such, the fight for third place in the constructors' championship is all but over.

