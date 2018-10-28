Mexican GP Qualifying: 5 Talking Points

George Howson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 51 // 28 Oct 2018, 10:34 IST

Qualifying for this year's Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix has been completed, and while the rain evaded the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the action certainly did not, with talking points coming from up and down the grid. This weekend can see some momentous milestones being achieved, but what are the big stories ahead of the 2018 Mexican GP?

1: Red Bull back on form

Daniel Ricciardo claimed pole position for tomorrow's race

Red Bull have been in a relative limbo for most of this season, slower than Ferrari and Mercedes at the front, but much faster than the other seven teams on the grid. Qualifying in Mexico City, though, has possibly seen them return to their frontrunning form, with their first front-row lockout since the United States Grand Prix of 2013.

Max Verstappen looked like he would be the one to claim pole and become the youngest pole-sitter in the sport's history, but the Honey Badger had other ideas. Ricciardo set a sensational lap in Q3 to take his first pole since Monaco, where the Aussie would go on to win. Despite Mexico's long straights, downforce is key thanks to the circuit's high altitude and the Red Bull car is generally considered to be the best when it comes to aerodynamic and mechanical grip.

A Red Bull driver hasn't stood on the top step of the podium since Austria, and Ricciardo hasn't been there since his sensational victory around the streets of Monte Carlo earlier this season.

With the pace that the RB14 has shown so far this weekend, you'd be a brave man to bet against them drawing a blank once again. On a side note, if Verstappen wins, he'll become the first driver to ever win back-to-back Mexican Grands Prix and with rain a possibility for Sunday, the Dutchman is definitely in with a shout.

