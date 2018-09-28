Miami to host the last F1 Festival of 2018

Jack Price FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 32 // 28 Sep 2018, 15:48 IST

Since the beginning of the year rumours have been flying around about the possibility of the U.S city hosting a Grand Prix event in the near future but before that happens F1 owners Liberty Media are giving the locals an opportunity to see the cars and the sport up close as the F1 festival heads to Miami.

The event will run alongside the U.S Grand Prix in Austin, Texas which takes place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st October. Fans will be able to see the cars from F1 teams such as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault Sport Formula One Team. Two-time F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi will also be at the event where he will be driving his Championship winning McLaren M23 along the streets of Miami alongside a range of other iconic cars, past and present from this prestigious motorsport.

Miami will be the fifth international city to host an F1 Festival after it began in London in July last year. Shanghai welcomed the festival in April, with Marseille in June and Milan in August this year. The plan for these events is to attract more fans and followers to the sport and with the United States fan base for F1 increasing, it was only a matter of time before the festival headed to U.S shores. Austin’s Circuit of the Americas has become a mainstay of the Formula 1 calendar, with its passionate fan base growing and it's concerts/ entertainment during the event a must-see could this be the start of many more events and races in the United States in the future?

"America is increasingly becoming a hub of passion around Formula 1 and I am particularly excited about the opportunity to host an F1 Festival in Miami" said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1. "The success of the US Grand Prix in Austin demonstrates the appetite for Formula 1 in this country and we are determined to bring the sport to even more American fans in the coming seasons."

"Following the immense success of our events in London, Shanghai, Marseille, and Milan, I am certain that Miami will follow suit. Miami is a diverse and vibrant city that shares many of the brand attributes of Formula 1, making it the perfect host for Formula 1’s final festival of 2018.”