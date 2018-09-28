Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Miami to host the last F1 Festival of 2018

Jack Price
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
32   //    28 Sep 2018, 15:48 IST

F1 Festival Marseille 2018
F1 Festival Marseille 2018

Since the beginning of the year rumours have been flying around about the possibility of the U.S city hosting a Grand Prix event in the near future but before that happens F1 owners Liberty Media are giving the locals an opportunity to see the cars and the sport up close as the F1 festival heads to Miami.

The event will run alongside the U.S Grand Prix in Austin, Texas which takes place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st October. Fans will be able to see the cars from F1 teams such as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault Sport Formula One Team. Two-time F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi will also be at the event where he will be driving his Championship winning McLaren M23 along the streets of Miami alongside a range of other iconic cars, past and present from this prestigious motorsport.

Miami will be the fifth international city to host an F1 Festival after it began in London in July last year. Shanghai welcomed the festival in April, with Marseille in June and Milan in August this year. The plan for these events is to attract more fans and followers to the sport and with the United States fan base for F1 increasing, it was only a matter of time before the festival headed to U.S shores. Austin’s Circuit of the Americas has become a mainstay of the Formula 1 calendar, with its passionate fan base growing and it's concerts/ entertainment during the event a must-see could this be the start of many more events and races in the United States in the future?

F1 Grand Prix of USA
F1 Grand Prix of USA

"America is increasingly becoming a hub of passion around Formula 1 and I am particularly excited about the opportunity to host an F1 Festival in Miami" said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1. "The success of the US Grand Prix in Austin demonstrates the appetite for Formula 1 in this country and we are determined to bring the sport to even more American fans in the coming seasons."

"Following the immense success of our events in London, Shanghai, Marseille, and Milan, I am certain that Miami will follow suit. Miami is a diverse and vibrant city that shares many of the brand attributes of Formula 1, making it the perfect host for Formula 1’s final festival of 2018.”






Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Red Bull Racing F1 Renault F1
Jack Price
CONTRIBUTOR
Daniel Ricciardo left frustrated after another DNF at...
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo to Renault - A Huge Risk?
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 possible replacements for Daniel Ricciardo
RELATED STORY
Renault confirm Ricciardo will replace Sainz
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull
RELATED STORY
F1: Reliving the best wins of Daniel Ricciardo with Red...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Ricciardo's Renault move is good for F1
RELATED STORY
F1: 3 Reasons Why Hulkenberg Could Challenge Ricciardo at...
RELATED STORY
F1: McLaren set to appoint Alonso's replacement
RELATED STORY
Classic Singapore GP: Revisiting Fernando Alonso's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us