Michael Schumacher didn't have the raw speed of Ayrton Senna: When Martin Brundle compared the two F1 legends

Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna are often compared with each other in the F1 legends debate, and Martin Brundle once shared his take on how the Brazilian was better in one metric than the German. In 2024, the 65-year-old asserted that Senna had the edge over Schumacher in terms of raw speed while comparing the two greats.

Ad

Senna was crowned an F1 world champion before Schumacher, as the German driver made his debut seven years later in 1991. However, Michael Schumacher soon hit it off in the F1 sphere and was in championship contention against Ayrton Senna in 1994.

Though the Brazilian tragically passed away at the 1994 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with three world titles to his name, Schumacher went on to win the 1994 world championship and six more in the following decade.

Ad

Trending

Despite this, Martin Brundle had observed the two rivals in their whole glory at the racetrack back in the day. While making a comparison between the two in May of 2024, during the Beyond the Grid podcast, he asserted that Senna had more raw speed than Michael Schumacher, and said:

"So [Ayrton] Senna was a man driven by his heart. He had a god-given talent for grip and speed, and understanding how a car worked underneath him... Ayrton had a talent that was something very special, an incredible sort of feel. Michael [Schumacher] was driven from his head completely and was slightly more methodical. I don't think he had the raw speed of Ayrton or even Mika [Hakkinen], if the truth be known."

Ad

Ad

In his two-decade-plus career in F1, the 56-year-old clinched seven world championships, 91 race victories, and 155 podiums.

How was Michael Schumacher able to amass seven world titles?

Michael Schumacher at the Italian F1 Grand Prix - Source: Getty

If Schumacher did not have the perceived raw speed, according to Brundle, then a major question arises on how the German was able to win his seven titles. However, we do not have to look far for an answer, as the former F1 driver turned commentator had the answer to this as well.

Ad

The 65-year-old revealed in the same podcast how Schumacher was able to bag in more titles than any driver in F1 history could at that time, and said:

"But Michel was really clever inside the car and out of the car and I think that's where he made the difference. He galvanized the whole team around him. He got all the right people pointing in the right direction for him and won his championships. And Michael was so clever like that and he just did it a different way." (27:21 onwards)

On the other hand, in contemporary times, Lewis Hamilton has also entered the GOAT debate alongside various other F1 legends. The Briton has seven world titles, tying with Michael Schumacher's record, and is on the hunt for his eighth championship in the elusive red colors of Ferrari.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More