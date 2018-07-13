Tier-2 F1 World Championship battle is much more intense than the top 3 teams

Shahid Salman FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Editor's Pick 89 // 13 Jul 2018, 15:58 IST

Hulkenberg, Alonso, and Magnussen

Five Drivers and four Teams are battling it out for the midfield glory in the F1 2018 season.

Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull are clearly the top three teams this season which is least worried about the competition from the rest of the seven teams. While the midfield teams like Haas, Renault, Force India, Mclaren, Williams, Sauber and Toro Rosso are in the league of their own and have clearly lacked the pace to match the front runners during any of the Grand Prix so far.

Force India's Sergio Perez is the only driver outside the top 3 teams to have scored a podium so far this year. His podium in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku came as result of retirements and penalties from the top drivers.

Formula 1 is planning to revamp the point system and award points to all the finishers as the current rule has points only for the top 10 finishers. The New point system is been criticized by a lot of drivers and fans as they fear that the thrill of racing to get into points would be lost and would make the sport even more boring.

The battle for midfield has produced some very exciting races throughout the season and these teams have produced more overtakes and closer battles for 7th place. We can consider these seven teams to be in Tier-2 F1 World Championship.

Let's have a look at the F1 Championship Standings 2018 if the Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull were excluded from the title fight.

F1 Standings Tier-2 Championship

F1 is all about wheel to wheel racing and bringing out the best in a driver and the car. The sport is the charm in the last decade with faster cars and lesser racing whereas the midfield teams have kept us hooked to seats with some great battles.

Can a budget cap in Formula 1 produce more exciting races in the years to come and put a full stop to dominance from one or two teams? Have your say in the comments below.