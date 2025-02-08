Netflix F1 Drive to Survive Season 7: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Netflix's F1 series, Drive to Survive, will release its seventh season on its streaming platform on March 7 this year. The series has captured the imagination of people across the globe and even introduced new fans to the sport and taken it to new heights.

There has been a lot of anticipation regarding the upcoming 2025 season given the close nature of the grid after a highly exciting campaign last year saw Red Bull driver Max Verstappen win his fourth consecutive driver's championship.

The 2024 season started on similar notes to its predecessor but quickly unraveled from Miami onwards after Lando Norris took his first win and Red Bull showed signs of weakness. From there onwards, the season witnessed seven different drivers winning multiple races from the top four teams.

Several pundits and fans have predicted the 2025 season could prove even closer with multiple teams fighting for race wins and championships. Ahead of the start of the new campaign, the official pre-season testing will commence in late February.

When will the new season of Drive to Survive premier?

Season seven of Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive will air on the platform on March 7, a week ahead of the first race of the 2025 season in Australia.

The series, which began in 2019, showcases behind-the-scenes footage of interesting storylines from across the season. Drive To Survive achieved massive fanfare upon its release, turning drivers and team principals into household names.

However, it also garnered some criticism for its over-dramatization and made-up rivalries that irked some fans and drivers alike. But the popularity of Drive to Survive has seen F1 fill tracks across the world.

What to expect from Season 7 of the show?

Given the close competition amongst the grid and several fresh storylines from the 2024 season, it turned into a thrilling ride that saw the Constructors Championship decided on the final race weekend.

Many fans are expecting an entertaining 10 episodes considering the various narratives and news away from the track as well. The silly season began before even the season commenced and concluded on the final few days of the year.

There were some major controversial moments leading up to the first race of the season, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner facing allegations of inappropriate behavior, which resulted in an investigation and an internal power struggle within the organization.

The power struggle even resulted in reports of Max Verstappen considering a move away from the Milton-Keynes outfit despite dominating the sport. But the rumors were soon quashed as Verstappen stayed with the team and expressed his intentions to honor the contract. On the track, the Dutchman also saw off the challenge from Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to win his fourth title.

